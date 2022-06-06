Edited by Jenny Bennett

Father’s Day Engraving Event At AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor

Join Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, for his Father’s Day engraving event featuring a wide selection of spirits to have engraved, including a variety of Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve Bourbons. These make for perfect personalized gifts for dad and are also perfect for thank-you presents or a ‘just because.’

The engraving event will take place at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquor, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Saturday, June 11 from 6-9 p.m. Preorders are highly encouraged, and there are no quantity restrictions. Call AJ’s at 813-654-6488 to make your preorder selection.

Hampton Inn & Suites Celebrates Two Years

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, commemorating its two-year anniversary at this location.

When staying at this hotel, you can fuel up on the free hot breakfast and wind down in the relaxing pool. In between you can catch up on work or your electric social life with free Wi-Fi. Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon is located at 10240 Causeway Blvd. in Tampa and is conveniently located for the Port Tampa Bay cruise terminals, Riverwalk and Busch Gardens.

To learn more about Hampton Inn & Suites Tampa Riverview Brandon, visit its website at www.hilton.com/en/hotels/tparvhx-hampton-suites-tampa-riverview-brandon or call 813-497-4590.

Sweetwater Kayaks Opens New Location At Bullfrog Creek

Sweetwater Kayaks has had a location in St. Petersburg for the last 23 years and is very excited to now be servicing the eastern side of the bay. Its new location is at the General Store & Market at 11307 U.S. Hwy. 41 S. in Gibsonton, giving access to Bullfrog Creek.

It is currently open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for kayak, stand-up paddleboard and canoe rentals as well as instruction, sales and repairs. For more information, visit its website at www.sweetwaterkayaks.com, call 727-570-4844 or follow it on Facebook @paddleswk or Instagram @sweetwater.kayaks.

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants Opens Classroom In Riverview

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants’ mission is to add value, skill and knowledge to the health care industry by providing quality training to future health care providers and the communities served. Its passion is in training others to be prepared to save a life by offering quality health and safety certification training classes directed by experienced health care professionals, all with a personalized approach. Classes offered include CPR, new parent CPR, phlebotomy training, IV skills sessions, medical billing, coding as well as others.

Concierge Healthcare Training & Services is located at 11252 Winthrop Main St., Ste. B in Riverview. Additional information can be found on its website at www.conciergehealthtrain.com or by calling 813-856-5104.

Chiro-Express Offers Quality Affordable Chiropractic Therapy

Chiro-Express helps its patients reach their optimal health by delivering quality, affordable therapy to all patients and provides chiropractic therapy, proprioceptive nerve facilitation, rehab/physiotherapy, manual therapy, electric muscle stimulation, vibrawave therapy and neuromuscular reeducation.

It treats individuals from the age of 5 whether due to a car accident, slip or fall or for periodic alignment and maintenance. It is dedicated to creating a stress-free, welcoming environment where everyone can experience chiropractic care in a setting that treats everyone like family.

Chiro-Express is located at 2222 E. SR 60 in Valrico (next to Dunkin’ Donuts). Additional information can be found on its website at www.chiroexpressfamily.com, Facebook @ChiroExpressFL, Instagram @ChiroExpress or by calling 813-540-7246.

Huntington Learning Center Under New Management

Huntington Learning Center Brandon recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in honor of its new management team and to commemorate the center being a part of the community for 28 years. Huntington Learning Center Brandon is excited to move forward with a new drive and goals to build strong connections and involvement in the community while strengthening the academic needs of area students.

Using highly trained tutors in multiple areas of education, Huntington works with students of all ages and abilities, helping them to improve their grades, build organizational skills and self-confidence and develop overall good study habits. Offering individualized programs with flexible schedules, Huntington Learning can help raise test scores and fill in the gaps for students who need a little extra assistance or help to avoid the summer slide. A summer at Huntington leads to a better school year, so make this time count.

Huntington Learning Center Brandon is located at 1590 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information and up-to-date summer hours, call 813-681-1500 or visit its website at https://huntingtonhelps.com/center/brandon.

Tiki Boat Of Riverview Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Tiki Boat of Riverview is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Join captains Jeff and Dan on their boat for cruises on the Alafia River, Hillsborough River and Tampa Bay. They will provide a cooler with ice and bottled water, and you can bring snacks and beverages of your choice. Cruises vary in length, from the very popular sunset cruises to an all-day 8-hour cruise, and they are suitable for up to six guests.

For more information, visit www.tikiboatofriverview.com or call 813-815-6220.

Kombi Keg Mobile Bar Rental

Kombi Keg is a retro chic mobile bar rental owned by local resident Joshua Folckemer and his wife. It can be used for events such as weddings, birthday parties, retirement parties, community events and even corporate events. It offers many unique features, including six taps for dispensing alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, a 50-inch rooftop TV to display pictures or videos, a wet bar area for bottled beverages and memorable photo opportunities.

To find out more information, visit www.kombikeg.com or call 941-993-3515.