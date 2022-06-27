Film Tampa Bay helps to bring productions to Tampa Bay. Also known as the Tampa Hillsborough Film and Digital Media Commission, Film Tampa Bay is the first stop for many filmmakers. For those who wonder what it takes to bring films, commercials and TV shows to the Tampa Bay market, chances are it began with this organization.

Film Tampa Bay markets the Tampa Bay region as a premier filming destination with one of the most diverse and culturally rich landscapes in Florida. Film Tampa Bay exists within Visit Tampa Bay, the area’s tourism bureau, to help boost the overall marketing and economic development impact for Tampa Bay. Home to one of the leading commercial film markets in the U.S., Tampa Bay is home to not only diverse locations but also a deeply skilled crew base, exceptional accommodations, knowledgeable vendors and state-of-the-art production facilities and technology.

All public property permitting is processed through this office. Film Tampa Bay serves the cities and county as the liaison between productions and government officials required to sign off on permits, significantly cutting the red tape for productions that choose to film here. Plus, it offers exceptional assistance with productions, from preproduction services to securing locations.

Film Tampa Bay is involved with the community as well, partnering with Tampa Theatre and other venues for free community events throughout the year. The new series, Film Tampa Bay Presents, is a quarterly event that takes place at Tampa Theatre and showcases films with a Tampa tie, whether it’s locations, talent or crew. Films that have screened as part of this series so far include The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Magic Mike.

Film Tampa Bay was also the presenting sponsor of the Gasparilla International Film Festival (GIFF). For 15 years, GIFF has brought creatives, producers and students together to show off Tampa Bay to international guests and pave the way for new contacts and production companies to make their projects in Tampa Bay.

Film Tampa Bay features a local crew on the monthly podcast Loose Framing. Highlighting the careers of local creators, Loose Framing is an in-depth discussion about the variety of roles required to make a film or commercial. Stream the podcast on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or the Podbean app, or watch the video version on Film Tampa Bay’s YouTube channel.