Boom by the Bay is back and bigger than ever. Mayor Jane Castor’s Boom by the Bay powered by TECO will return on Monday, July 4, featuring three fireworks displays along Tampa’s waterfront, including the largest one yet from Bayshore Boulevard. Several parks and local hotspots around downtown Tampa will also be activated throughout the day offering family-friendly activities, music and more.

This year’s fireworks display will be concentrated in three locations. Attendees can watch the fireworks light up the night sky at dusk from Bayshore Boulevard (south of Davis Islands Bridge), which will have the largest fireworks display; Sparkman Wharf; and Armature Works. Please note, there will be no fireworks at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park or the Tampa Convention Center this year.

The City of Tampa promises this will be the largest Boom by the Bay firework show yet along Bayshore Boulevard, featuring an entirely remastered show curated by Magic in the Sky, the same pyrotechnic company that works with Busch Gardens.

In addition to fireworks, residents will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a water ski show, family-friendly activities and more along Tampa’s downtown waterfront. There will also be a Friends of the Riverwalk Boat Parade at 6 p.m. To see a full schedule of activities and a map of events, visit boombythebay.com.

“We could not be more excited to announce the return of this booming Tampa tradition,” Castor said. “Bringing our community together to celebrate is what we do best, and what better occasion than the Fourth of July? We’re looking forward to a fun and patriotic day topped off by a massive firework show you won’t want to miss.”

For more information about Castor’s Boom by the Bay presented by TECO, visit boombythebay.com. Individuals can also text BOOM to 813-888-777 to receive special notifications about Boom by the Bay.