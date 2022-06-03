Celebrate Flag Day With The Brandon Elks Lodge

Patriotism has characterized the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America since the early days of the organization. Allegiance to the flag of our country is a requirement of every member.

The Brandon Elks Lodge, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon, will be hosting its annual Flag Day celebration on Sunday, June 5. The celebrations start at 2 p.m. with a ceremony conducted by Boy Scout Troop 627. The event is a great opportunity to show your family what Flag Day is all about.

Durant High School Band Fundraiser At Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

The Durant High School Music Program is hosting a Music Bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Come out and support your Cougar Pride Marching Band. If you would like to make a donation, please contact Shelley at dmbfundraiser@gmail.com. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Candidate Meet And Greet

Are you aware of the upcoming primary elections being held in August and would like to meet local candidates and find out more about them? 5th Gear Fitness is hosting many local candidates on Saturday, June 11 from 1-3 p.m. at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 211 in Brandon.

The local event will be hosted by Gretchen Trasorrass, Patrick Bailey. Maria Perez, Clarice Henderson, Kris Beaird and Linda Townsend. Each candidate will have time to speak, explain their platform and have a Q&A session afterwards. For more information, please email patrickbnhs@gmail.com.

Indoor Shopping Bazaar

The Fishhawk Ranch Shopping Bazaar will take place on Saturday, June 4 between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. There will be over 40 vendors participating in this indoor event, so enjoy an array of wonderful products provided and created by local vendors and artisans. Stop by to find that one-of-a-kind gift or to treat yourself to something special.

Freedom Plaza Open House

Freedom Plaza in Sun City Center is hosting an open house. Do not miss this opportunity to view the luxurious model apartment homes. Along with viewing the apartments, you will meet the department leaders and learn more about the exceptional independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, in-home care, hospice care and rehab offered.

The open house will take place on Wednesday, June 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, located at 1010 American Eagle Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit www.freedomplazafl.com or call 813-634-1824.

How To Maintain Brain Fitness Presentation

Just as our bodies need exercise to stay fit, our brains need exercise to maintain cognitive abilities. Dr. Jerri Edwards, professor and researcher at USF College of Medical Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, will present ‘The Aging Brain: Hoe to Maintain Brain Fitness’ on Thursday, June 9 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Dr. Edwards will explain what happens to cognitive abilities with age, how we can maintain our cognitive abilities, what makes brain fitness programs effective and how to choose a brain fitness program.

The workshop will be held at The Bridges, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. It is free to attend and includes lunch. Call Janet on 813-413-8900 to reserve your seat.

National Active And Retired Federal Employees Chapter Meeting

National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 109 will meet on Monday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. Speaker Rita Smith will explain the new Postal Reform Act which recently became law and its impact.

The meeting will be held at the Tampa Buffet restaurant, located at 3903 S. Dale Mabry in Tampa in Britton Plaza. For more information, contact Terry Zitek at 813-251-5611.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

Join the East Hillsborough Democratic Club at Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, or on Zoom for the monthly meeting on June 14 at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Andrew Learned.

Please go to the club calendar on the website at www.easthillsboroughdems.org an hour before the meeting to register and check for updates, or you can call 813-677-8300 and leave a message. All like-minded individuals are welcome.