Are the kids driving you crazy and playing too many video games this summer? Want to have them do something healthy and learn a lifelong sport? Ace Golf is offering a free summer golf practice program for kids ages 5-15.

Every day from June 1 through Wednesday, August 31, kids can sign up to receive a free small bucket of range balls each day for the whole summer. Kids hit the balls on the practice ranges at bay area Ace Golf locations. And it’s all free.

“There are a lot of families out there that just can’t afford to put kids in camps, or they just want something productive to fill their summer,” said Bill Place, owner of Ace Golf Ranges and Golf Courses. “We want to help, and hopefully in the process we may find the next Tiger Woods.”

Here’s how it works:

• Children may sign up for free at any of three Ace Golf locations in Riverview, Land O’ Lakes and Tarpon Springs.

• Each child receives a daily stamp card for one free small bucket each day.

• Each time the child redeems their free bucket, they will get a stamp on their card noting the redemption. An adult must accompany them.

• No purchase is necessary. Kids should bring a golf club with them or may rent one.

• At the Riverview and Land O’ Lakes locations, kids may substitute the small bucket each for miniature golf (one round per day).

In addition to the Free Bucket or Mini Golf program, kids may also play golf for free when accompanied by a paying parent at all Ace Golf Courses (18-hole golf courses) after 12 Noon every day now through the end of October.

Ace Golf Range is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview (call 813-672-7750). Its hours are Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (closes at 8 p.m. on Monday); Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. The facilities feature lighted golf practice ranges, miniature golf and batting cages. For more information, go to ace-golf.com.

Ace Golf Courses include the Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes (call 813-996-4653 or visit plantationpalms.net) and the Crescent Oaks Country Club at 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd. in Tarpon Springs (call 727-937-4653 or visit crescentoaksgolf.com). All Ace Golf Courses are open to the public and offer membership, dining and banquet centers.

Ace Golf is locally and family-owned by Su Lee and Bill Place since 1993. In addition to the free kids program, each location offers summer golf camps, clinics, and private and group golf lessons.