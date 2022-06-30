Now that we are in the middle of summer, many parents may be struggling to keep their children entertained and occupied. The summer leaves plenty of extra time for family fun and learning through movies, books and spending time together, but if you’re a parent also trying to keep your child learning all summer, reading faith-based books could be a win-win for the family.

Instead of a summer of television and video games, challenge your child and yourself to read each day. There are a multitude of age-appropriate books that will keep you and your child entertained, involved and educated on Christian beliefs and faith. Below is a sample of faith-based books for several age groups. Keep calm and read on.



I Can Only Imagine

By Bart Millard

Inspired by the chart-topping song by MercyMe, in this sweetly illustrated book, a child wonders, “What is heaven like?”, “What does God do?” and “What would it be like to spend a day with Jesus?” Kids will learn that although heaven may seem far away, we can enjoy friendship with Jesus now. For ages 4 to 8.



Kingdom Quest: Taking Faith and Character to the Next Level

By Tony Evans

Tony Evans succeeds in equipping kingdom parents in shaping the next generation. Now, Dr. Evans turns his focus to the kids with a practical guide for children ages 7 to 10 to use under the guidance of a parent, mentor or teacher. Every aspect of the full-color, beautifully designed book conveys energy that attracts participation and offers relevance as kids begin their journey of faith.



Case for Christ for Kids, Enlarged Edition, Kindle Edition

By Lee Strobel

With clear facts and answers to the questions kids ask most, this adaptation of the New York Times bestselling and award-winning The Case for Christ uses kid-friendly language, examples and easy-to-understand information to introduce young readers to the research, eyewitness accounts and evidence behind the question of whether Jesus really was the Savior the Bible promised and what that answer means for our lives today. For ages 6 -10.



Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms

By Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow’s book is a great read for preteens and older teens. As a former NFL football player and media sensation, Tebow has achieved big victories and felt the depths of failure. In this inspiring memoir, he reveals the vulnerable moments of his career that shook him to his core and shares the biblical principles that have grounded his identity in Jesus through it all.