By Pastor Jomo Cousins, Ph.D.

Leviticus 19:13 (AMP):

13 You shall not oppress or exploit your neighbor, nor rob him. You shall not withhold the wages of a hired man overnight until morning.

In business, we will only get as far as our team takes us. Our most valuable asset, as business owners, is our staff. Someone is always looking for the talent and personnel we have. I have learned that it is easier to maintain than to retrain.

The Bible tells us how to treat our employees. Remember that what gets rewarded gets done. Find out what the competition is paying and pay a little more. The only way to build a successful business is to maintain, retain and retrain our team.

All of us desire to be treated fairly. I have found that by treating my staff fairly, they are happier people, and they make better employees. Better employees give me less trouble and provide better service.

To create the most productive team, I recommend you follow the golden rule: treat others how you would like to be treated.

Prayer:

Father God, give me the wisdom to be fair in my business dealings with my employees, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Except from: 60 Prayers in 60 Seconds, Page 33.