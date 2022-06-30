Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Performs at United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd., welcomes a new local band, Riverside Jukebox Swing Band, to its campus on Friday, July 15 for a 7 p.m. concert.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band formed to entertain the SouthShore community with music from the big band era to the 1980s. Concertgoers will hear songs such as In the Mood, At Last, The Way You Look Tonight and Leapfrog from the WWII era. But they’re also likely to hear great 1970s music, like If You Don’t Know Me by Now, Get It On and Spinning Wheel. The band also plays music of the Beatles, Barry Manilow, Billy Joel, Engelbert Humperdinck and Frank Sinatra.

A donation of $10 is suggested at the door the night of the concert. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.

Back-To-school Bash At Centerpoint Church

Before we head back to school, let’s celebrate those last days of summer and get ready for an exciting new school year. On Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Centerpoint Church will be hosting a Back-to-School Bash filled with fun activities for the whole family, including laser tag, a bungee run, rock climbing wall, giant water balloon launcher, sports games, bounce houses and more.

There will also be an indoor Centerpoint Kids giant dance party with a DJ. The event and all games and activities are free. Several food trucks and Kona Ice will be on-site for purchasing food and drinks.

Centerpoint Church is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 813-689-1906 or visit www.centerpointfl.org.

Mission Of Hope Founder Wins Prestigious Award

Reba Haley, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, recently received the Legacy Award from the Center for Manifestation in Tampa for her 25 years of work in the local community.

Dr. Haley works to provide food, clothing, counseling and support services to veterans and families every week. She is also a licensed marriage and family therapist, master-certified addiction professional and addiction specialist. In addition, Dr. Haley is a public speaker, former educator, corporate trainer and pastor of Hope Alive Christian Center in Riverview.

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is located at 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. The Hope Food Pantry is open on Saturday at 12 Noon, and counseling and Family Support services are available by appointment. For more information, contact 813-716-3996, visit www.tbmissionofhope.org or email tbmissionofhope@gmail.com.

MOMS REMIX At FishHawk Fellowship Church

This fall, FishHawk Fellowship Church (FFC) is excited to offer two new options for MOMS REMIX: MOMS OUT and MOM IN. MOMS REMIX kicks off on Thursday, August 18 at 9:30 a.m. with an open house to tour the facility and learn more.

MOMS OUT: FFC is committed to being your partner in this season of life, and one of the ways it wants to show you some love is by offering a fun, safe community environment for your kids to be in while you can take a breath. MOMS OUT provides drop-off child care and requires a seven-session commitment. The cost is $35 per family each semester. It is offered twice a month. Attend the launch open house to secure your spot for the fall.

MOMS IN: FFC is passionate about helping you find your people so that you can live out your purpose. In this busy season of motherhood, you can’t afford not to make time for this. Studies run for seven sessions and come with child care.

For more information, email kalexander@fishhawkfc.org or visit www.fishhawkfc.org/mops/.