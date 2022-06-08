A new option for emergency care is now open in Southern Hillsborough County. On May 11, Manatee Memorial Hospital opened a new freestanding emergency room, the ER at Sun City Center. The new emergency room expands access to emergency care 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Hillsborough County and is located at 16504 S. U.S. 301 in Wimauma, adjacent to Walmart.

“We are honored to be expanding in Hillsborough County with the first freestanding emergency room for Manatee Memorial Hospital. By expanding our emergency services, we can better meet the needs of our growing communities and provide access to emergency care where it is needed. No matter what the emergency, the new ER at Sun City Center is equipped to handle everything from minor conditions to stabilizing treatment for major conditions, such as heart attack and stroke,” stated Tom McDougal, CEO of Manatee Memorial Hospital.

The ER at Sun City Center offers care for all ages, is always staffed by a physician and has six exam rooms and three rapid medical exam spaces, a total of nine treatment areas. The total square feet of the building is 10,884. It also houses a full-service laboratory along with X-ray, CT and ultrasound services.

The recent ribbon-cutting ceremony provided attendees and media the opportunity to hear from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s leadership, including McDougal; Lynne Conlan, executive director of the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce; and Hugh Miller, chairman of the board of governors.

Manatee Memorial Hospital, a member of the Manatee Healthcare System, has served the residents of Manatee, Hillsborough and surrounding counties for over 68 years.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Manatee Memorial Hospital but, with limited exceptions, are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Manatee Memorial Hospital. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the nondiscrimination notice, visit its website.

For more information, visit manateememorial.com.