At Motion ChiroTherapy, the goal is to help athletes avoid injury while alleviating pain, increasing performance and improving biometrics. A recent partnership with EQ Active now adds the benefit of being able to continually monitor cognitive function over time to compare with a baseline to easily identify when a patient has experienced a concussion.

“We are so excited to partner with EQ Active,” announced owner Dr. Robert Lutz. EQ Active is a neurological assessment tool that involves playing seven interactive games which assess visual function, cognitive function and balance. The data obtained is used to compile real-time tracking of cognitive functioning.

Dr. Lutz commented, “It allows us to see how your brain works almost like a movie, instead of just a snapshot picture of when the injury happens.”

“Since I opened my doors, I have seen a lot of student-athletes who suffer concussions,” he added. “After diving down a rabbit hole for about six months, I believe we now have the best way to monitor the cognitive function of your brain to know when or if you had a traumatic event.”

EQ Active assists in determining the extent of a head injury and helping the doctor make data-driven decisions about treatment and recovery.

Dr. Lutz added, “It also allows us to monitor recovery by implementing a detailed return to school and play plan specific to that student-athlete.”

In business for four years, Motion ChiroTherapy offers chiropractic care, performance care for athletes and concussion management. The practice treats an extensive list of issues, including arthritis, headaches, sciatica pain, tennis elbow, shin splints and carpal tunnel syndrome. Through continuing education, physicians are trained in techniques used by many professional athletes and teams to keep themselves performing at their highest ability safely. This approach focuses on identifying the underlying cause of the issue, treating the problem and working with the patient to avoid reoccurrence.

Do not miss Motion ChiroTherapy’s upcoming sports physical clinic to support local student-athletes scheduled for Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment. Proceeds are donated back to the Newsome Athletic Boosters.

Motion Chirotherapy is located at 16765 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia in the Winn-Dixie Plaza across from Newsome High School. Office hours are 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday.

Visit motionchirotherapy.com or call 813-793-7791 for more information and to schedule an appointment.