Are you searching for an early education program that would be the perfect first for your preschool-aged child? Look no further than New Hope Early Learning. This faith-based school is a ministry of New Hope Church that has been providing children in the community a safe and loving education for 56 years.

Preschool Director Michelle Ashcraft is excited for the new registration and the upcoming educational school year. Registration is now open for the 2022-23 year.

“We’re similar to other learning centers, but we’re very lucky and blessed to have dedicated and loving staff that have been committed to teaching preschool-aged children in the Brandon community for a long time,” said Ashcraft. “Mrs. Pullara, who is retiring this year, has committed 42 years to New Hope Early Learning. Mrs. Mahan has been here for 26 years.”

New Hope Early Learning offers VPK as well as other programs.

According to Ashcraft, VPK is free, but the school will also offer an extended VPK class with an extra hour of enrichment beyond the three hours required by the state. There is a monthly tuition of $90 for the extended VPK program.

The center is offering the before and after-care this next school year as well as a Parent’s Morning Out program. The current Parent’s Morning Out runs from 9-12 Noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Parents can register as needed online and drop off. Next school year, Parent’s Morning Out will take place Monday through Friday and parents can pay a weekly fee of $100 or still drop in at $25 a day.

With 56 years of educating children, New Hope is certainly a foundation that is trusted by families and enjoyed by children.

“I’ve had two children that have gone through VPK at New Hope Early Learning,” said parent Arielle LeBlank. “My third child will be starting in August 2022. We love NHEL. The teachers and staff are amazing. They truly love the children and are definitely called to this ministry. They do a great job of balancing learning and fun for the kids, … easing them into the school routine. I wouldn’t send my children anywhere else.”

New Hope Early Learning is located at 130 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-689-9482 or visit www.newhopeearlylearning.com.