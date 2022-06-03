By Linda Chion

New principals at eight Southeastern Hillsborough County public schools are among the 32 administrative appointments and transfers approved by school board members at their May 10 meeting.

Countywide, the moves include new principals and assistant principals at 14 elementary schools, six middle schools, three K-8 schools and three high schools. Also on tap is a new principal for Aparicio-Levy Technical College in Tampa and new hires and transfers to fill four district administration positions.

The effective date for all appointments and transfers was May 30.

Students going back to school on Wednesday, August 10 in Southeastern Hillsborough County will see new principals at Dawson, Doby, Mintz, Schmidt, Seffner and Stowers elementary schools and at Barrington and Eisenhower middle schools.

“I want to recognize new journeys for a bunch of our new leaders who have been remarkable over the past two years,” said Addison Davis, superintendent of schools since 2020, in his remarks at the May 10 school board meeting. “It really takes a lot nowadays to lead a school and to lead a cohort of teachers who truly do some special things for children.”

Starting with area elementary schools, Jesha Womack, assistant principal at Dawson in Riverview, has been promoted to lead the school as principal. Bradley Fuller, assistant principal at Corr in Gibsonton, is the new principal at Doby in Apollo Beach. Kevin Martin, principal at Lithia Springs in Valrico, is the new principal at Mintz in Brandon. Maryann Lippek, principal at Tampa Palms in Tampa, is the new principal at Schmidt in Brandon. Renal Mathurin, principal at Shaw in Tampa, is the new principal at Seffner Elementary in Seffner. And Melanie Cochrane, principal of McDonald in Seffner, is the new principal at Stowers in Lithia.

Catherine ‘Missy’ Lennard has been principal at Stowers since its opening in 2009. Earlier this year, she was named the inaugural principal of Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy for grades K-8, which is nearing construction completion in Apollo Beach. Set to join her are Dustin Robinson, assistant principal at Stowers, and Jeshilma Villafane, assistant principal at Eisenhower, who leave their respective jobs to take on the same roles at York.

As for area middle schools, Andrea Cummings leaves her job as assistant principal at East Bay High School to become principal at Barrington in Lithia. Nathaniel Francis, assistant principal at Bloomingdale High School in Valrico, is the new principal at Eisenhower in Gibsonton.

Three high schools countywide are getting new assistant principals, including Sumner in Riverview, where Allison Wright has been named assistant principal for student affairs. She leaves her job as dean of students at Parrish Community High School in Parrish.

The list of transfers and appointments includes as well Harriett Close, resource teacher at Durant High in Plant City, set to become assistant principal for student affairs at Middleton High School; Sandra Misciasci, reading coach at Newsome High in Lithia, set to become Hillsborough’s coordinator for partnership, engagement, philanthropy and outreach; and Jesse Salters, principal at Blake High School in Tampa, set to become the new principal at Aparicio-Levy Technical College.

Also set for district jobs are Johan von Ancken, principal of Dowdell Middle School in Tampa, now the newly named executive director of high schools. The new job for Kelly King, principal at Hillsborough High, is in human resources as executive officer of professional standards. Formerly a senior transportation planner in Polk County’s government, Glorimar Belangia has been hired as manager of planning and siting for the Hillsborough County School District’s office of operations.

Meanwhile, Timothy Delgado, assistant principal at Yates Elementary in Brandon, leaves for his principal job at Robinson Elementary in Tampa.

For all and upcoming Hillsborough County appointments and transfers, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.