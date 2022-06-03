Commemorate Juneteenth with an engaging, family-friendly experience at the Tampa Museum of Art’s (TMA) first annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration. On Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., prepare for a lively community celebration of this holiday, also known as Freedom Day, with free museum admission, art-making activities, live music and performances, family portraits, amazing food trucks and more.

The event lineup also includes programs by community partners Moffitt Cancer Center, its George Edgecomb Society and HORUS Construction Services, promoting social and health equity for all community members.

CAN Community Health will provide free health screenings on site throughout the day. Visitors will also experience a free sampling of arts and health programs the Tampa Museum of Art provides for families and various special needs groups.

Kessanda Abel, community engagement manager at the Tampa Museum of Art, said, “Juneteenth at TMA is an excellent way to see the amazing power that art has to bring the community together, especially when all members of the community are welcome and represented in a place that celebrates the uniqueness of everybody.”

Cathy Grant, vice president and chief diversity equity and inclusion officer at Moffit Cancer Center and co-chair of the governance committee at the Tampa Museum of Art, said, “This celebration is a great example of organizations with a shared commitment to equity working together to support programs like the Juneteenth Cultural Celebration and making educational opportunities accessible to everyone. It’s important for us to extend the opportunity for young people and community members to be able to walk through the doors with their personal experiences, see themselves represented and know that this is a place where they are welcomed, whether they are experiencing the exhibits at the Tampa Museum of Art or receiving care at the Moffitt Cancer Center.”

The first annual Juneteenth Cultural Celebration is possible thanks to passionate community members and partner organizations that support the black and African American community in the Tampa Bay area and share the museum’s objectives to create programs that facilitate equal access to art education opportunities for all community members.

Register for free admission to the Juneteenth Cultural Celebration at https://tampamuseum.org/juneteenth. Located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plz. in Tampa, the Tampa Museum of Art is open seven days a week, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.