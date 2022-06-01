Brandon Christian Church Hosts Night Of Praise

Brandon Christian Church invites the community to a ‘Night of Praise’ on Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m. The choir will be singing a mix of contemporary and classic praise songs and the audience is invited to pray, contemplate, sing along or do whatever God leads them to do to recharge, rebalance and leave refreshed. This event is open to all and is free, though donations are always welcome.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Brandon Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is located at 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 813-689-4021 or visit www.brandonchristianchurch.org.

Sun City Center Men’s Chorus Kicks Off New Season

The Sun City Center Men’s Chorus topped off its spring season this year on April 3 with ‘Reflections and Memories’ with songs that took concertgoers back to that special moment. The performance was at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd.

Conductor Kevin Goodenow led the Brothers-in-Song with numbers that set toes to tapping. The community is invited to join in the fun and fellowship this coming fall season. After a two-year hiatus, the Men’s Chorus has restarted its annual celebratory dinner tradition.

This time, the meal was held at the Hillsborough County Elks Lodge in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.sccumc.com.

Student Summer Camp Offered By Bell Shoals Church

Student Summer Camp (for all completed sixth-12th graders) is taking place at Camp Kulaqua, located in High Springs. Throughout the week, students will be placed in teams determined by grade and will take part in large group worship sessions, small group discussions, competitions and many other fun activities.

The cost is $425 with a $100 deposit. The last day to register and make payments is Sunday, June 12. The camp is from Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1.

For more information, contact Morgan Rummage at 813-689-4229, ext. 323 or visit www.my.bellshoals.com to register.

FishHawk Fellowship Church Clay Shooting Day

If you enjoy shooting clays, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to enjoy a day at FishHawk Sporting Clays with fellow believers. The event is taking place at FishHawk Sporting Clays on Saturday, June 25 from 8:30-11 a.m. The cost is $23.50, plus an additional $17 if you need to purchase rounds. It costs $20 to rent a shotgun.

FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia, is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to customer service and satisfaction, education and recreation. For more information, call 813-655-7431 or email efabelo@fishhawkfc.org.

Center 4Life Learning Instructors Wanted

Would you like to be part of the Center 4Life Learning as an instructor? Center 4Life Learning is a nonaccredited adult education school serving southside Hillsborough communities. The center offers in-person spring and fall six-week semesters.

The fall semester begins on Monday, October 10 and is held at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center campus. Center 4Life Learning instructors are needed for iPhone/iPad, conversational French, conversational Italian, bridge and mahjong.

For more information, contact Sue Holter at 813-634-8607 or by email at center4life@sccumc.com. The church is located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.