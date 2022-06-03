The Alafia River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is pleased to announce the winners of their awards to JROTC students at seven local high schools. These students were recognized for their excellence in academics and participation in the program:

• Bloomingdale High School – Cadet Heidi Griner, presented by Kim Ruiz.

• Brandon High School – Cadet Adryana Pagan, presented by Glenda Thurow.

• Durant High School – Cadet Airman First Class Amber Delaney, presented by Roberta Jordan.

• Newsome High School – Cadet Jessica Lee, presented by Roberta Jordan.

• Strawberry Crest High School – Cadet Corporal Lydia Davis, presented by Sheryl Shangler.

• Armwood High School – Cadet Staff Sergeant Bailey Couch.

• Tampa Bay Technical High School – Cadet Tytianna Green, presented by Claudia Conner.

“It’s probably five or six years where I’ve been going to the schools and doing this every year. It’s a lot of fun to watch the students cheer each other on as they’re getting these different awards,” said Ruiz, public relations and media chair at the Alafia River Chapter NSDAR.

Certificates and Bronze ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders and meet the following criteria:

• Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program.

• Students must be in the upper 25 percent of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects.

• They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.

“Every year, I can tell you they’re always outstanding young people,” Ruiz said. “Their leadership skills, their maturity, their commitment to being part of but also standing out as individual leaders is just really heartwarming to see.”

She also wanted to recognize Melody Powers, chairman of the National Defense Committee at the Alafia River Chapter NSDAR, for helping to make these ceremonies possible.

“She coordinates with the schools to gather the names of the award winners, has that information printed on their certificates then schedules chapter members to present the awards at the school’s award ceremony,” said Ruiz.

Congratulations to all the JROTC cadet students who earned this year’s Alafia River Chapter DAR awards.

For more information about the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact it at arcregistrar201921@gmail.com or visit at www.fssdar.com/Alafiariver/.