Extending its role as the best way to help the most people, United Way Suncoast (UWS) announced that it is making a three-year commitment in 88 nonprofit programs that will total nearly $18 million.

The community investment represents a first in the leading nonprofit’s 98-year history — multiyear funding that will amplify the impact of the data-driven programs. In past years, United Way Suncoast issued annual allocations.

Now, the three-year commitment will empower the 88 nonprofits to boost the strategic planning behind the programs and grow together with United Way Suncoast.

“Our strategic community partners requested a change to multiyear funding, and the reasons are clear,” United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff said. “It’ll create trends and allow us to measure true impact, it’ll reduce the strain of the application process for the partners and UWS and it’ll strengthen our ability to tell stories and fundraise.”

“This multiyear investment not only propels United Way Suncoast’s community care, but it represents unyielding stewardship of our donors’ contributions.”

In the latest round of community investments, an $18 million, three-year commitment across a five-county footprint, ECHO’s Mobile Back to Work Program received $90,000 in funding.

ECHO director Eleanor Saunders was thrilled with the announcement and said, “This is a huge impact for our Mobile Back to Work Program, and we will be able to take our job placement services to the people who need them most.”

ECHO is a local charity developed to assist residents of Hillsborough County with emergency food, clothing and access to life-stabilizing programs and resources. For details visit www.echofl.org.