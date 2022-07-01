Color guard Cub Scouts retiring the Colors (the national flag and Pack 632’s flag) at the end of a pack meeting.
A story about Cub Scout Pack 163 the Osprey Observer released on page 18 of our July 2002 FishHawk edition.

Twenty years ago, then-new Cub Scouts Pack 163 was covered on page 18 of the Osprey Observer’s July 2002 FishHawk edition. Though that pack sadly seems to no longer be around, nowadays there are many local ones that boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade, as well as parents, can take part in for a unique community.

One is Pack 632, which is exclusively for boys and has about 50 Cub Scouts and 15 adult leaders. The pack aims for fun skill-based or interest-based activities for boys to build character, citizenship, personal fitness and leadership while striving for comradery, encouraging inclusion and staying true to Cub Scouting values. Plus, parents are involved in almost every activity.

“At the end of the day, it really offers a chance for some parent-child bonding,” said Nicholas Pomaro, Cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 632.

Also, Cub Scouts isn’t just for children, as adults get a community of fellow parents who help one another, such as with child-raising tips or advice for new parents. Even if your family moves a lot, packs provide a constant, consistent community nationwide.

“It’s a place for the parents to connect and to find some friendship, and then have the boys do as well,” said Pomaro.

This year, Pack 632’s Webelos Scouts are crossing over to Boy Scouts, so it’s seeking growth especially now. While always accepting new recruits, in August, there will be a recruitment drive with many activities and brochures for anyone interested in seeing what the pack is like.

“I can’t thank members of the community enough with how supportive they’ve been of Pack 632 at FishHawk Fellowship,” Pomaro said, also thanking everyone for buying things like popcorn. “Because that goes back to the boys, and they enable us to pay for summer camp … and pay for, like, an overnight at MOSI and tours. It’s just phenomenal.”

Other local Cub Scout packs include Packs 637, 604, 481, 603, 609 and 610, all located in the Lithia, Valrico and Riverview areas. For more information or to find more packs, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/.

Pack 632’s den meetings are on the first and third Sundays of each month from 5-6 p.m., and its pack meetings are on the fourth Sunday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. Its meetings are held at FishHawk Fellowship Church at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information, email pack632ffc@gmail.com.

