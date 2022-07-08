Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Cigars On The Boulevard Casino Night And White Party

Cigars on the Boulevard, Apollo Beach’s premiere spot for a fine cigar experience, is hosting a casino night/white party on Saturday, July 16 from 7-11 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Post 9/11 Veterans Corp., a charity which supports and appreciates our American military members.

Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. For more information on the event, please visit its website at www.cigarsotb.com or call 813-296-1016.

Congregation Beth Shalom Religious School Open House

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is a vibrant, warm and growing Reform synagogue. As the only Reform synagogue in the Greater Brandon area, for 32 years it has provided a home for Jews, interfaith and LGBTQ families of all ages and backgrounds.

It is accepting applications for its religious school for the 2022-23 school year. The mission of the school is to provide both an educational and enriching learning environment for all attendees and strive to nurture the child’s Jewish identity while providing a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere.

You can register your child for religious school at its open house event on Sunday, August 14, between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit its website at www.bethshalom-brandon.org for more details. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

Students Honored For Perfect Attendance

Five graduates of Hillsborough County Public Schools were honored for achieving perfect attendance during their entire educational career; local student Makalah Kennedy was one of them.

To mark the impressive achievement, the students were guests at a school board meeting where they received a brand-new laptop through the Partners in Education program and a $500 scholarship from the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band Performing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1210 W. Del Webb Blvd., welcomes a new, local band, Riverside Jukebox Swing Band to its campus Friday, July 15 for a 7 p.m. concert.

Riverside Jukebox Swing Band formed to entertain the SouthShore community with music from the big band era to the 1980s. Three singers will bring vocal numbers into each of the sets. A donation of $10 will be taken at the door of the concert.

For more information about this and other concerts at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Kevin Goodenow at 813-362-0956 or visit its website at www.sccumc.com.

Roamin’ Oldies Car Club’s Top Pick

The Roamin’ Oldies Car Club’s pick of the month for June is Skip LaVine’s 1930 Ford roadster. He didn’t so much restore his 1930 Ford as he remanufactured it. In the six-year process, he incorporated many of the design features he admired in the 1932 models, and the result is an exceptional roadster. The distinctive front, radiator shell, rear fuel tank, bumpers, taillights and dashboard all come from the 1932 parts bin. The mechanicals are all modern with a Chevrolet 350 V8 engine, automatic transmission, disc brakes and custom wheels.

The Roamin’ Oldies will not be hosting its regular cruise in July or August due to the summer heat and storms. For more information on the club, call Frank at 856-373-8497.

East Bay High School Cheer Team Looking For Sponsors

East Bay High School would like to give individuals and businesses in and around its community the opportunity to be a sponsor for its varsity and junior varsity cheer season. It will be selling T-shirts in September and is looking to put business names and logos on the back of them.

There are a variety of levels, starting at only $50. If you are interested, email shanlynn1227@gmail.com for more information on sponsorship levels and to sign up to sponsor.

Pelican Players Community Theater Presents The Kitchen Witches

Pelican Players Community Theater is presenting The Kitchen Witches from Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30. This hilarious, physical comedic performance features two cable access cooking hosts who have hated each other for 30 years. Who knew their cooking show would top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer in the ratings? There will be four opportunities to see the play, starting on July 28, at 7 p.m.

Performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Tickets are on sale at the Kings Point Box Office, and its hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sumner High School Food Truck Rally

Sumner High School is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. to support the football program at the school. There will be a wide variety of food trucks serving both breakfast and lunch options. Sumner High School is located at 10650 County Rd. 672 in Riverview.

Bingo Night Fundraiser For St. Stephen Catholic Church

The St. Stephen Catholic Church Community for Women is hosting a bingo night fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Thursday, July 21 starting at 7:30 p.m. Along with five games of bingo, there will also be a 50/50 cash drawing. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking Hosts Tea Event

The Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence – SouthShore (CAHT) hosted its Tip Your Hat Tea event to give special recognition to four successful women who are overcoming huge obstacles in their lives. One was a scholarship winner, two were recognized for their resiliency in dealing with domestic violence issues and one was a survivor of human trafficking. All shared their amazing stories.

For additional information, visit its website at www.sccblueheart.org.

Furball Frenzy Event Is Looking For Vendors

Local pet charities Kittie Corral and Community Pet Project will be hosting a Furball Frenzy fundraiser in the fall and are looking for vendors of all types. The event will take place at Heroes Paradise, located at 733 Knowles Rd. in Brandon, on Sunday, November 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spaces are $40 for a 10 ft. x 10 ft.

For more information and to reserve a space, email kittiecorral@gmail.com.

Veterans Council Of Hillsborough County Seeking New Members

The Veterans Council of Hillsborough County is seeking to add new members. The objective of the Veterans Council is to serve as a local affiliate of military veterans organizations, act as a liaison between county government and veterans organizations on actions affecting veterans and veterans’ benefits as pertaining to military families in Hillsborough County and to uphold the ideals, principles and traditions of our armed forces.

For more information and to apply to join, visit the website at www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/social-services/veterans/action-folder/apply-for-the-veterans-council.