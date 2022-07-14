Jessica Adams-Director, Losing to Win feat. Dean Cain

Jessica began her fitness journey as a client many years ago and was inspired by how her trainer changed her which, ultimately, changed her career path. She understands what it feels like to be the client and the emotions that go along with striving to make life changes.

Jessica first started by competing as a NPC Figure competitor in 2006 and then again in 2007. She became a NASM certified Personal Trainer and specializes in one-on-one training, group training, children’s fitness and sports specific training. Jessica is an AFAA certified Group Fitness Instructor with certifications in Les Mills BodyFlow, Cycling, RealRyder Cycling and Booty Barre. She also teaches Yoga, Pilates, Kettlebell, Boot Camp, and Circuit and Sculpt classes. She realized very quickly that her experience with personal training and knowledge of the body was an asset to the group fitness participants.

Taking that competitive spirit further, Adams has been a lead actress in several full length feature films and has now moved behind the camera as a director of a new faith-based film, Losing to Win featuring Dean Cain. She is the co-lead of the JC Films Production Club Tampa.

So, what is the Production Club? The goal of this film production club is simple: Produce faith and family films. To collaborate with other creative believers in using our unique experiences and skills to enact positive social change through film in our communities and across the country.

https://www.jcfilms.org/post/jcfilms-production-club-tampa