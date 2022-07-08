Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices.

Coke Florida founder, chairman and CEO Troy Taylor was proud of his team’s efforts over the last few years and was joined at the groundbreaking by county, state and business partner reps along with elected officials and members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Guests invited to participate also included Mayor Jane Castor (City of Tampa), Craig Richard (president of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council) and other local, regional and state partners.

Castor was proud to be a part of the groundbreaking, saying, “This is a momentous occasion, and Troy Taylor has amassed an incredible team.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said that the Bucs have never served any other beverage but Coca-Cola since 1976.

“Today, it’s my honor to present a game ball to Troy and his team,” Ford said while pledging the Bucs’ continued partnership. “Every time we get involved in something charitable in the community, we know we can count on Troy and Coca-Cola to participate, and that partnership means a lot.”

Taylor, a Marshall University graduate and father of two, credits his success to his associates, saying, “I have some really, really good people around me that are working toward the same goal. They understand the vision, and they work side by side.”

Founded in 2015, Coke Florida is the third-largest privately held and sixth-largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. The company operates in an exclusive Florida territory that covers 47 counties and serves over 21 million consumers. The Tampa area is home to Coke Florida’s headquarters and one of four of its manufacturing operations. The company employs over 4,600 associates and was recently named a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. The company is also one of the largest black-owned businesses in the United States and the largest minority-owned business in Florida.

To learn more, visit www.cocacolaflorida.com.