Hillsborough County commissioners are seeking residents to serve on several county citizen advisory boards, committees and councils. Residents interested in seeking appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions, and members serve without compensation. Applicants may apply to more than one group but may only serve on one group at a time unless specifically approved by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners.

All applicants must submit a completed ‘Questionnaire for County Appointments’ and a ‘Standards of Conduct form.’ Additional requirements are in the information that follows.

Forms are available on the county’s website at www.hcflgov.net. To download a form, click on the following tabs/links: ‘Government’ and then ‘Boards and Committees.’

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

If you apply to a board, committee or council that requires a background check, you will be provided with a link to complete the online background check process. A response within 48 hours is required, at which time the link will expire.

The application is due by close of business on Thursday, July 28. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in August or September.

Forms can be:

• Mailed to P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601.

• Faxed to 813-239-3916.

• Emailed to finleyl@hillsboroughcounty.org.

• Delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 2nd Floor, Tampa 33602.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting dates and times are subject to change.

Boards, committees and councils with vacant positions include:

• Anti-Bullying Advisory Committee.

• Building Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• CareerSource Tampa Bay.

• Child Care Licensing Advisory Board.

• Child Care Licensing Hearing Officer.

• Code Enforcement Board.

• Commission on Human Trafficking.

• Council on Aging.

• County Internal Audit Committee.

• Cross Connection and Backflow Control.

• Electrical Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Health Care Advisory Board.

• Health Council of West Central FL Inc.

• Housing Finance Authority.

• Human Relations Board.

• Land Use Appeals Board.

• Mechanical Board of Adjustment, Appeals and Examiners.

• Public Art Committee.

For more information about them, visit the ‘Boards and Committees’ page at www.hcflgov.net.