Plant City Main Street will host its annual Harry Potter-themed Birthday Celebration on Friday, July 29 from 5-9 p.m. The celebration will take place in McCall Park located at 100 N. Collins St. Whether you are a wizard, a witch or a muggle, this is an event that you will not want to miss.

According to Tina Marie Polson, marketing and communications specialist with Plant City Main Street, “You are invited to a magical evening as our downtown transforms into a Harry Potter Birthday Celebration. Make your way to Platform 9 3/4 at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, take on the wizarding scavenger hunt and more.”

Come dressed as your favorite witch or wizard and take part in the costume contest. Kids can enjoy a hands-on art area and an extreme gyrosphere. You can browse the exhibitor market and all of the downtown merchants who are participating. Enjoy some delicious food from participating food trucks and grab some butterbeer along the way.

Polson added, “Many of our downtown businesses will be open late for you to shop and embrace your love for all things local.”

Katie Collins of Valrico said, “The Harry Potter-themed Birthday Celebration is a mystical, whimsical and magical event. I look forward to it ever year.” Collins added, “Last year, I was amazed at the level of thought and creativity that some of the participating merchants used to transform their venues. I especially loved how Three Hands Mead resembled the Great Hall depicted in the Harry Potter movies.”

The Harry Potter-themed Birthday Celebration is held in conjunction with Plant City Main Street’s Last Friday event. These are held every month, with the exception of November and December.

There is no cost to attend, so bring the whole family to downtown Plant City and experience a magical summer night. Polson said, “This is an incredible night as we welcome thousands to shop, explore, create memories and bring life to our historic downtown.”

For more information on this event and others hosted by Plant City Main Street, please follow them on Facebook and visit them at plantcitymainstreet.org.