Edited by Jenny Bennett

Greg Littleton Named 2022 Banker Of The Year

Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust, has been named 2022 Banker of the Year by the Florida Bankers Association (FBA). The award is given to an individual who demonstrated the highest level of commitment to both the banking industry and service to his or her community.

Littleton currently serves as immediate past chair for the BancServ Inc. Board of Directors and is beginning his second term on the government relations council. BancServ is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the FBA. In addition to his service with the FBA, Littleton is vice chair of the Polk State College District Board of Trustees and immediate past chair for the United Way of Central Florida and serves on the AdventHealth Board of Directors.

Brandon-based App Offers Money-Saving Deals

A Brandon-based company is looking to take your local shopping experience to the next level. FlashDash Deals offers the Greater Tampa Bay community hundreds of money-saving deals that have never been easier to redeem through its free mobile app. FlashDash launched in March 2022, serving the Tampa area.

Download the FlashDash Deals in your Google or Apple app store. For more information, visit www.flashdashdeals.com or email flashdash@flashdashdeals.com.

Ebb And Flow Yoga Life Studio

FishHawk resident Kandi Pipp owns Ebb and Flow Yoga Life, located at 6027 Winthrop Commerce Ave. in Riverview. She described the studio as “a beautiful space with great vibes” and offers a wide variety of classes for all skill levels so there is a class for everyone.

Visit its website at www.ebbandflowyogalife.com for a description of classes and timetable. You can also contact it by calling 813-702-0820.

Ballroom Dancing With Live Band

Dust off your dancing shoes and visit The Way 2 Dance studio at 6520 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 102 in Riverview on July 30. It is honored to have Jazz Daddy O’s Dance Band all night long from 7-11 p.m. Free group class starts at 6:30 p.m. Show off your dance moves and enjoy foxtrot, rumba, cha-cha, salsa and so much more.

Tickets are $25 at the door or $18 when purchased early. Call Tatyana at 813-966-4788 or email theway2dance@gmail.com to purchase tickets. Additional information about classes offered at The Way 2 Dance can be found on its website at www.theway2dance.com.

New Martial Arts School Opens In Valrico

Freedom Martial Arts has just opened at 3212 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 102 in Valrico. Not only does it teach important self-defense skills such as how to handle stranger danger, but its curriculum also focuses on discipline, respect, self-esteem, honesty, belief and communication.

It is part of the American Taekwondo Association, a worldwide organization that adheres to strict guidelines for its instructors. All instructors must pass background checks and be certified in first aid/CPR.

For more information, visit its website at www.freedom-ma.com or call 813-777-0887.

Carrion Health Group Understands Your Needs

Carrion Health Group, based in Lithia, understands that everyone has different needs, both health-wise and financially. Quality of coverage and having a transparent presentation of options is imperative when selecting health insurance.

Carrion Health Group’s goal is to find a custom insurance policy option to fit your life. It does this by reviewing what policies your doctor accepts, which benefits most align with your medical needs and what options offer competitive rates. As it saw the same need for this same care in choosing life insurance, it decided to also offer life insurance options.

For more information, visit its website at www.calendly.com/carrionhealth or call 727-458-0059.