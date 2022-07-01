These days, people are looking for convenience, but it seems that along with ease of use comes a lack of customer service. That could not be further from the truth with Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan, a mobile exam van created by board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner June Bryant.

Bryant brings pediatric medical services to young residents all over Hillsborough and Manatee counties, going above and beyond to offer accessible health care. Prospective patients can make appointments and fill out new patient forms online. At the scheduled appointment time, Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan will roll up to your home or other preplanned location.

“I am dedicated to providing high-quality health care by assuring that each patient receives individual, personal attention as well as receiving that care in the comfort of their own home,” Bryant said.

Launched in November 2021, the idea for the Examinavan came to Bryant before the onset of COVID-19.

“I love being able to see my patients at their home or in the comfort of their own home,” Bryant commented. “No waiting rooms and no possibility of getting sick from others in waiting rooms.”

Bryant began Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan after spending 16 years in the health care industry. Services include wellness visits; treatment of common ailments, such as fevers, colds, allergies and pink eye; plus lactation and behavioral health services. She strives to provide patients with the best and most accessible pediatric health care possible from birth until 21 years of age.

“I have deep roots in Manatee and Hillsborough counties and have raised my own children there,” she said. “I have a passion for serving vulnerable populations and bringing them the health care that they deserve,” said Bryant.

Outside of work, Bryant spends time with her blended family, including her husband and five children, ages 5-21. She also can be seen out in the community serving on the board of directors of various organizations, teaching nurses and nurse practitioners at the University of Tampa and volunteering in the summer to provide free physicals at the back-to-school fairs locally.

Dr. Joonie’s Examinavan offers telehealth and mobile appointments from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call 813-551-3399 or visit www.drjoonies.com for further information and to set an appointment.