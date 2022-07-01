By Nicholas Edwards

As school draws to a close for summer, things are just heating up for local dance studio Dancing for a Difference. Founded five years ago in the Brandon area, the studio provides equal dance, acting and music opportunities to all students, including those with special needs and those in foster care. In the past year, the studio has expanded into a larger facility, and plans to do the same in August, to keep up with the rapid growth of its business.

This summer, Dancing for a Difference will premiere several unique arts-based summer camps, running through the beginning of August. Each week, these camps will stretch young performers, and with contemporary themes such as Encanto and Harry Potter, kids will be able to have fun and immersive experiences with their favorite stories.

Studio director Sara Battaglia described these camps as “affordable and inclusive” and added that “a few camps have been sponsored by various businesses,” further fulfilling Dancing for a Difference’s mission: giving equal arts education to every student, regardless of background.

Available camps include Cats Camp Musical Theater from Wednesday to Monday, July 6-11, Encanto Camp from Monday to Friday, July 18-22, Christmas in July Camp from Monday to Friday, July 25-29 and Dance Technique Camp from Monday to Friday, August 1-5.

This year, the brand-new Triple Threat Camp will be offered from July 25-29, which will give students dance, acting, voice and music experience.

Battaglia said, “We even have a professional photographer coming in to do headshots and are teaching the kids how to start their performance resumes.”

Dancing for a Difference will round out its summer with Battaglia’s favorite: Dance Technique Camp. This camp is a perfect opportunity for young dancers to hone skills in order to participate in Dancing for a Difference’s performance ensemble.

Registration for all camps is open now for all ages and ability levels and can be completed at https://dancing4adifference.com/summer/.

For more information, visit the Dancing for a Difference website at https://dancing4adifference.com/ or email questions to dance4donations@gmail.com.