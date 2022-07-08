Edited by Jenny Bennett

Dr. Randell Sehres Now Seeing Patients

Dr. Randell Sehres specializes in a wide variety of services, including acute and chronic disease, preventative health care, geriatrics, mental health, skin conditions, orthopedic issues and both men and women’s health care.

Dr. Sehres served as deputy chief medical officer of the Mobile Military Hospital and was instrumental in the development of the military’s first preventative health care program for the active-duty force. He founded Brandon Family Medical Care in 2002 and provided care to the community for 20-plus years, and he has now decided to relocate to Sun City Center as an independent practitioner, which will allow him to provide more personalized service.

Dr. Sehres is located at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. Call his office on 813-633-0081 to make an appointment.

Southshore Charter Academy Announces Teacher And Staff Members Of The Year

Southshore Charter Academy is proud to announce its teacher and staff members of the year. Nominated by parents, students and colleagues, these staff members exemplify the school mission to empower students to discover their own full potential.

The New Teacher of the Year Award was given to Audriana Griffin, a first grade teacher; the New American Hero Award was given to Sarah Gold, a curriculum and resource teacher; and the Award of Excellence was given to Stephen Lee, a member of the behavior support team. Congratulations to these outstanding educators for an amazing job this school year.

Southshore Charter Academy is located at 11667 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.southshorecharter.org for more information.

Iron Rock Insurance Celebrates Second Anniversary

Iron Rock Insurance, located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. O in Apollo Beach, just celebrated its second anniversary and its expanding business. Iron Rock Insurance is a team of agents specializing in providing protection for you and yours. With its coverage, you can rest assured that your loved ones and possessions will be kept safe. It offers a wide range of insurance products and unparalleled customer support.

For more information, visit its website at www.ironrockins.com or call 813-213-9600.

Marital And Family Law Attorney Jennifer Meister

Jennifer Meister joined Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino in 2016 as an attorney in the firm’s marital and family law practice group. In addition to the dissolution of marriage and modification cases, Jennifer also handles dependency and termination of parental rights cases, adoptions, temporary relative custody cases and guardian ad litem cases.

To schedule a consultation with attorney Jennifer Meister, call 813-254-8998 or visit www.olalaw.com.

Greg Littleton Named 2022 Banker Of The Year

Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust, has been named 2022 Banker of the Year by the Florida Bankers Association (FBA). The award is given to an individual who demonstrated the highest level of commitment to both the banking industry and service to his or her community.

Littleton currently serves as immediate past chair for the BancServ Inc. Board of Directors and is beginning his second term on the government relations council. BancServ is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the FBA. In addition to his service with the FBA, Littleton is vice chair of the Polk State College District Board of Trustees and immediate past chair for the United Way of Central Florida and serves on the AdventHealth Board of Directors.

Brandon-based App Offers Money-Saving Deals

A Brandon-based company is looking to take your local shopping experience to the next level. FlashDash Deals offers the Greater Tampa Bay community hundreds of money-saving deals that have never been easier to redeem through its free mobile app. FlashDash launched in March 2022, serving the Tampa area.

Download the FlashDash Deals in your Google or Apple app store. For more information, visit www.flashdashdeals.com or email flashdash@flashdashdeals.com.

New Food Delivery Business Serving The Greater Tampa Area

A new food delivery service, Time To Eat Tampa, is now serving the Greater Tampa area. It will deliver all favorite restaurant foods to homes and businesses fast and fresh — with a grocery delivery service coming soon — between the hours of 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Visit its website at www.timetoeattampa.com to use the delivery service.

Ebb And Flow Yoga Life Studio

FishHawk resident Kandi Pipp owns Ebb and Flow Yoga Life, located at 6027 Winthrop Commerce Ave. in Riverview. She described the studio as “a beautiful space with great vibes” and offers a wide variety of classes for all skill levels so there is a class for everyone.

Visit its website at www.ebbandflowyogalife.com for a description of classes and timetable. You can also contact it by calling 813-702-0820.

Miracle CBD And More

Miracle CBD and More, located at 7441 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., Ste. 111 in Riverview is family-owned and operated. Owners Mike and Stacy Self opened the store after experiencing the benefits that CBD products provide for themselves and focus on providing quality products with superior customer service. It carries products to relieve sleep problems, reduce pain and anxiety as well as help with other health problems.

To find out more, visit its website at www.miraclecbdandmore.com or call 813-374-0126.