Nominate A Book For The 2023 Christianity Today Book Awards

The Christianity Today (CT) Book Awards will be announced in December 2022 at christianitytoday.com. Winners will be featured in the January/February 2023 issue of CT and widely promoted in CT newsletters and on the site. Publishers of the winning books will also have the opportunity to participate in a promotion organized by CT’s marketing team. There are 15 eligible categories, including fiction, history, marriage and family, politics and children.

To be eligible for nomination, a book must be published between November 1, 2021 and October 31, 2022. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, August 1. Visit morect.com/2023nomination to enter your nominations. If you have questions, email bookawards@christianitytoday.com.

Christian Basketball Champion Steph Curry Wins Fourth NBA Title

Sharpshooting guard Steph Curry has won multiple NBA championships and regular season MVP awards, yet the emotions he displayed on June 16 after winning his fourth title in eight years were rare for the veteran player.

As the seconds ticked off the clock in the Golden State Warriors’ 103-90 victory over Boston in the NBA Finals, Curry fell to the floor in tears. It had been three years since Golden State had appeared in the Finals and four years since the Warriors had won the championship.

“God is great,” he said during the post-game news conference.

Curry often points heavenward after scoring. His Twitter account reads “believer” and “Philippians 4:13.” The same verse is also handwritten on his shoes.

“It always reminds me of … why I’ve been blessed with these talents and where I get my strength from and who I’m playing for,” he said.

Franklin Graham Preaches The Gospel To Nearly 70,000 In Brazil

A crowd of nearly 70,000 gathered to hear Franklin Graham preach a message of hope in Rio De Janeiro over the weekend of June 11. The event came about through the work of over 4,000 churches. There, Graham preached a simple Gospel message aimed at the heart of the assembled crowd.

He explained the reason he came to Brazil, saying, “He loves each and every person, that He sent His Son Jesus Christ to this world to save us from our sins. Jesus Christ did not come to condemn but to save. … This is the message I’ve come to preach.”

Thousands of people responded to the invitation at the end of the message.

Next, Graham will visit the United Kingdom as part of his ‘God Loves You’ Tour. He will appear on-stage with 15-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans and three-time Grammy winner Michael W. Smith. The rally will take place on Saturday, July 16 in London.

Pure Flix To Release First Original Film, Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, Based On Best-Selling Book

Pure Flix released the trailer today for the first Pure Flix original movie, a new wholesome, heartwarming and funny film: Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters. Inspired by Dr. Meg Meeker’s best-selling book of the same name, the film will stream exclusively on Pure Flix beginning on Monday, August 1.

Pure Flix Original Movies and TV will release four more original films in 2022 exclusively for Pure Flix subscribers.

Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters tells the story of Steve, a father of three who is desperately trying to hold on to his little girls. But can he learn to give up control and trust God with their future?

“Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters communicates the profound transformation that occurs deep within a father when he realizes, perhaps for the first time, how critical he is to his daughter’s happiness and success,” said Dr. Meeker.

