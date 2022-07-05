Looking to help your preteens become confident and skilled young adults? One local mom has created a fun and educational program to help your children succeed.

Adrienne Lisko has developed a new Saturday afternoon program that will teach your preteens real life skills disguised as fun activities. At WiseWings, 7 to 12-year-olds will make friends, learn responsibility, practice problem-solving skills, increase self-confidence and help them find purpose and value in order to become thoughtful leaders.

Weekly workshops focus on activities like meal preparation, creating crafting, wood working, music, theater and improvisation and simple sewing while also incorporating and teaching important life skills.

WiseWings offers monthlong summer sessions and school year workshops that can be started in weekly packages or on a single-session basis. All sessions take place on Saturday afternoons in Lithia and start at $35 for a single session and $125 for monthlong courses. To register, complete the one-time registration form and finalize payment two weeks before the start date. Lisko also offers school year bundles and sibling discounts.

WiseWings welcomes all children to come learn new skills while making friends. There is a zero-tolerance policy for bullying or shaming and Lisko encourages all students to support one another.

“My goal is for every WiseWings participant to have fun, make new friends and continue in their journey as respectful, hardworking, confident, inquisitive, problem-solving humans,” said Lisko. “I enjoy watching those who are shy come out of their shell and those who are rambunctious and loud slow down and really listen to the quiet ones.”

Lisko earned her bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Penn State University and spent her early career working with babies and school-age children with language development needs to improve their communication skills. She is a single mom to a rising senior at Newsome High School and has been living in FishHawk since 2015.

“I really love these kids and enjoy the time I get to spend with them each week. I hope more parents give the program a chance because, as I always say, WiseWings works,” said Lisko.

Lisko believes the time and energy we invest in our young children is critical, which is why WiseWings is here to supplement the hard work parents are doing at home.

For more information on the program, sign-up instructions and pricing, please contact Lisko at wisewingsworks@gmail.com or visit www.wisewingsworks.com.