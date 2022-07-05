Greg Littleton Named 2022 Banker Of The Year

Greg Littleton, president and CEO of Citizens Bank & Trust, has been named 2022 Banker of the Year by the Florida Bankers Association (FBA). The award is given to an individual who demonstrated the highest level of commitment to both the banking industry and service to his or her community.

Littleton currently serves as immediate past chair for the BancServ Inc. Board of Directors and is beginning his second term on the government relations council. BancServ is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the FBA. In addition to his service with the FBA, Littleton is vice chair of the Polk State College District Board of Trustees and immediate past chair for the United Way of Central Florida and serves on the AdventHealth Board of Directors.

Marital And Family Law Attorney Jennifer Meister

Jennifer Meister joined Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino in 2016 as an attorney in the firm’s marital and family law practice group. In addition to the dissolution of marriage and modification cases, Jennifer also handles dependency and termination of parental rights cases, adoptions, temporary relative custody cases and guardian ad litem cases.

To schedule a consultation with attorney Jennifer Meister, call 813-254-8998 or visit www.olalaw.com.

K&H Window Tinting Keeps You Cool

K&H Window Tinting is the number one installer of XPEL ceramic window film in the area. This film makes a dramatic difference in comfort and style by blocking over 50 percent of the heat coming into your vehicle and 99 percent of UV rays, keeping you cooler and comfortable. Stay comfortable for years with its lifetime warranty.

K&H Window Tinting is an appointment-based service and will schedule appointments seven days a week. Text 813-322-2277 with your vehicle’s year, make and model for a quote and to book your appointment.

Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store

Don’t waste your money paying full retail prices, come to the Black Friday Deals Liquidation Store to find Target, Amazon and Overstock returns and save up to 90 percent. The inventory changes weekly and includes clothes, small appliances, electronics, furniture, kitchenware, toys, home decor and more.

The store is open Friday to Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. but is closed on Thursdays for restocking. The price of items starts at $8 on Friday and decreases by a dollar each day until Wednesday, when items are only $1. The store is located at 11120 S. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Gibsonton. Contact it by calling 813-252-3065.

Jenny Mannion Counseling Services

Jennifer A. Mannion, LMHC is a licensed mental health counselor who owns Jenny Mannion LLC, a counseling service located at 10823 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Mannion had to complete a master’s degree in mental health counseling and pass the Florida licensing exam before obtaining this title.

Jenny Mannion is her private practice therapy office, which offers couples, individual and adolescent counseling. It also offers relationship intensives designed for couples who want results now.

For more information, visit its website at www.jennymannionlmhc.com or call 813-731-6954.

Ebb And Flow Yoga Life Studio

FishHawk resident Kandi Pipp owns Ebb and Flow Yoga Life, located at 6027 Winthrop Commerce Ave. in Riverview. She described the studio as “a beautiful space with great vibes” and offers a wide variety of classes for all skill levels so there is a class for everyone.

Visit its website at www.ebbandflowyogalife.com for a description of classes and timetable. You can also contact it by calling 813-702-0820.

Stretch Zone Studio Now Open In Bloomingdale

Stretch Zone, the world’s first and largest practitioner assisted stretching franchise, has just opened a studio at 3478 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Using principles of neuromuscular behavior, each 30-minute practitioner assisted session at Stretch Zone is designed to improve circulation and create a more ideal resting muscle tone. Whether someone is an athlete or someone looking to improve mobility, Stretch Zone is customized to meet personal needs and goals.

For more information, visit its website at www.stretchzone.com/locations/bloomingdale/.

Miracle CBD And More

Miracle CBD and More, located at 7441 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., Ste. 111 in Riverview is family-owned and operated. Owners Mike and Stacy Self opened the store after experiencing the benefits that CBD products provide for themselves and focus on providing quality products with superior customer service. It carries products to relieve sleep problems, reduce pain and anxiety as well as help with other health problems.

To find out more, visit its website at www.miraclecbdandmore.com or call 813-374-0126.

Sweers Pool Service Relieves The Burden Of Pool Ownership

Sweers Pool Service is a full-service pool care company that is currently servicing the Valrico, Bloomingdale and Lithia areas. It is owned and operated by Alan Sweers, a lifelong Bloomingdale resident with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Sweers Pool Service offers affordable weekly pool maintenance services and strives to go above and beyond to put the customer and the health of their pool first. After each cleaning, customers receive a detailed service report that includes pictures of the pool, services performed and chemical readings. Let Sweers Pool Service relieve the burden of pool ownership.

For more information, call 813-293-6236 or email sweerspoolservice@gmail.com.

Dr. Randell Sehres Now Seeing Patients

Dr. Randell Sehres specializes in a wide variety of services, including acute and chronic disease, preventative health care, geriatrics, mental health, skin conditions, orthopedic issues and both men and women’s health care.

Dr. Sehres served as deputy chief medical officer of the Mobile Military Hospital and was instrumental in the development of the military’s first preventative health care program for the active-duty force. He founded Brandon Family Medical Care in 2002 and provided care to the community for 20-plus years, and he has now decided to relocate to Sun City Center as an independent practitioner, which will allow him to provide more personalized service.

Dr. Sehres is located at 1046 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center. Call his office on 813-633-0081 to make an appointment.

New Food Delivery Business Serving The Greater Tampa Area

A new food delivery service, Time To Eat Tampa, is now serving the Greater Tampa area. It will deliver all favorite restaurant foods to homes and businesses fast and fresh — with a grocery delivery service coming soon — between the hours of 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.

Visit its website at www.timetoeattampa.com to use the delivery service.