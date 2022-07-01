Patti Rendon, a longtime resident of Hillsborough County, is running for Hillsborough County School Board District 4. Rendon is endorsed by outgoing school board member Melissa Snively.

Rendon ran a successful small business for over 17 years. She is now the executive director of The Columbus Organization. Rendon has dedicated her professional life to serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, advocating for their needs and best interests.

Rendon would like to bring her leadership skills, business experience and advocacy for students and families to the table and advocate for the needs of District 4.

Rendon said, “The Hillsborough County School District is the seventh-largest school district in the entire nation and has a $3 billion annual budget. Our county is facing (and will continue to face) significant challenges.”

Rendon will not support additional tax increases.

“Additional taxes cannot be the only option to address budget problems. I am not only concerned that the additional revenue will not reach our students, but our community has some of the highest tax rates in the state, and increasing the property tax millage rate just adds to the stress of an already inflated economy,” said Rendon. “There is currently no plan on how to utilize the funds from the increased proposal,” she added.

Rendon’s business experience will allow her to bring common sense to the board and be a voice of reason. She has experience in evaluating and analyzing contracts and wants to help expand opportunities for career and workforce programs for all students and address hazardous walking conditions for students as well as the shortage of school bus drivers.

Rendon has been active in the community she wants to serve for many years. Her service includes serving on local PTAs, being active in youth sports, working with Best Buddies International and more. Rendon was also the Department of Education Outstanding School Volunteer of the Year in 2019-20.

For more information on Rendon, please visit www.pattirendon.com.