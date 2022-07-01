Alicia Whiting Bozich has been a civil litigator for almost 20 years. Bozich has participated in over 100 civil trials and has handled both state and federal appeals. She has been recognized numerous times as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers. Bozich has the right experience, both inside and outside of the courtroom, as well as the appropriate demeanor to faithfully serve the residents of this county as the next county judge.

Bozich strongly believes in the rule of law, that statutes are to be interpreted using the ordinary meaning of the words and that a judge’s role is limited to saying what the law is (and not legislating from the bench). She will always be fair, above outside influence and treat those that appear before her with dignity and respect.

Bozich was born and raised in West Virginia. Her father is an Air Force veteran, and her mother is a Korean immigrant. Bozich and her husband, Neal, are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary in July. About 10 years ago, Bozich and Neal chose Hillsborough County to live and raise a family. Their son attends a Hillsborough County public school, and they are parishioners at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview.

Bozich has always had a passion for making the world a better place. Bozich collaborates with Bay Area Legal Services on special outreach programs, participates in local programs designed to give back to teachers and has helped women and children rebuild their lives while residing in a domestic violence safe house. She also donates her time to Feeding Tampa Bay and Metropolitan Ministries, where she can be found packing or serving food to those in need, working at the thrift store or participating in the in-take clinic for those needing legal representation.

Bozich earned her Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with honors, magna cum laude. Alicia earned her bachelor’s degree in politics from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio.

Bozich is authorized to practice in multiple courts, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, State of Florida; United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida; United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida; United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida; United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida; State of Ohio; United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio; United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio; and United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

She has experience representing clients in following matters: eviction, debt collection, breach of contract, real property, subrogation, product liability, professional liability, medical malpractice, defamation, truth in Lending act, deceptive trade practices act, trade secrets act, lien foreclosures and much more.

