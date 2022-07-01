Michael Owen, a Republican, is running for a seat on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission in District 4. Owen was born and raised in Brandon. His family has deep roots in the Greater Brandon area, and this, among other reasons, is why Owens is running to represent the people of District 4, which comprises Brandon, Plant City, Dover, Valrico, Lithia, Apollo Beach and parts of Riverview.

Owen is an attorney who has been a small business owner for 20 years. He understands what it means to make payroll and keep a watchful eye on the bottom line.

Owen has represented a lot of local small businesses. Through his consumer law practice and service on the SouthState Bank Advisory Board and service on other local boards, Owen understands the nuances of District 4 and will advocate for each community as county commissioner.

Owen said, “I grew up here and have seen many changes over the years. The area has grown and changed. District 4 is the most diverse district in the county. This diversity brings many challenges.”

Owen is a conservative Republican who believes in limited government. He will fight tax increases and wasteful spending.

“I will support our law enforcement and first responders and will work to improve infrastructure while protecting our environment and our water supply,” he said.

Owen has been endorsed by every Republican office holder in Hillsborough County, including County Commissioner Stacy White, school board member Melissa Snively and Plant City Mayor Rick Lott. He is also endorsed by city, county and state firefighters and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

Owen said, “I am a Christian conservative. We need more elected officials who are Christian-based and who are conservative.”

Owen added, “My devotion to our community runs deep, and I will work to bring sensible solutions and fight for our quality of life on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission.”

For more information, please visit votemichaelowen.com.