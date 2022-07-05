‘M’ stands for memorable impressions. ‘O’ stands for outstanding from all others. ‘N’ stands for notable technique and style. ‘T’ stands for tremendous, spotlighted talent. And ‘I’ stands for integrity in the art of community theater.

When you put all these letters together, it spells ‘Monti,’ and it also means that the Monti Awards are back at their home at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon.

“We are so happy to be back and to be back at Center Place,” said the Monti Awards’ founder and producer, Carlton Jones. “Because of COVID, we had to have our last awards ceremony virtually, and it just wasn’t the same as being at our home at Center Place.”

The mission of the Monti Awards is to recognize outstanding talent in community theater. The Monti Awards are for any shows performed by a select, yet not limited to, group of community theater production companies in the Brandon, Riverview, Plant City, Florida areas. This awards program is for community theater groups only.

Monti Award Shows consist of award presentations, entertainment and other forms of recognition.

“Everyone involved with the production of this awards ceremony is just excited to be able to be in the same room with each other,” Jones said. “Theater companies all over the country have been making every effort to come back to holding live productions, and the Monti Awards are no different. I feel like the awards ceremony in August will be like a family reunion for all of us.”

The Monti Awards will take place at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon on Thursday, August 25 from 7-11 p.m.

“The Monti Awards are free to attend,” Jones said. “Everyone gets dressed up, experiences some amazing performers from our community and has a wonderful night appreciating the local theater arts community.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Monti Awards and the different categories that are awarded during the ceremony, you can visit its website at www.montiawards.org. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B inside the Brandon Regional Library.