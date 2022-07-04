In the summer of 1989, a small group of Harley-riding combat vets of the Vietnam War, who were also police officers, banded together to form the Nam Knights. The club was founded in New Jersey by Jack Quigley, now retired undersheriff of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department. Quigley served as a platoon sergeant with the 11th Motor Transport Battalion, First Marine Division.

Today, the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club has grown to 69 chapters in 16 states, Washington D.C. and two Canadian provinces with hundreds of members made up of veterans of all eras as well as law enforcement personnel, plus a few special and dedicated ‘patriots.’

As Quigley has said, “The club was formed to recapture the brotherhood its founding members shared while serving in Southeast Asia and to help other veterans of all wars who are unable to physically or financially help themselves.”

On June 29, the Westside Chapter of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club in Brandon hosted the unveiling of their K-9 Memorial in Temple Terrace.

“The city has kindly donated a piece of property to us for this memorial,” said Travis Wright of the club. “The Westside Chapter of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club has a long history of providing assistance to military veterans and law enforcement in the bay area. Each time we take on a project, we hope to make a difference and a positive impact in the community. This memorial will be an important place for people to come and pay respect to all law enforcement K-9s. I am a local law enforcement K-9 handler, so there is no doubt this memorial will hold a special place in my heart.”

One of the K-9s that was honored at the memorial was named Aramis.

“K-9 Aramis passed away on 06/17/2021 after years of dedicated service with the Temple Terrace Police Department,” Wright said. “His handler’s name is master patrol officer Rick Scilabro. Aramis is just one of the K-9s that was honored at the memorial.”

If you would like to learn more about the Nam Knights Westside Chapter in Brandon, you can visit its website at www.namknightswestside.com.