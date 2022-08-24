By Christine Ans

Do you know a student in grades 9-12 that may have an interest in leadership opportunities and chance to serve in 2022-23? If so, you or your high school-aged child may enjoy the new Interact club coming to Hillsborough County and Rotary District 6890 this month.

This new youth-based organization, for ages 14-18, is the first community-based Interact club in District 6890. It is also one of less than a handful of community-based Interact clubs in the United States.

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay (ICTB) is being created to serve the youth of Hillsborough County and provide resources to the students to help prepare them with life and leadership skills as they transition to whatever avenue they choose to take after high school. The club’s intent is to prepare them for what comes next and educate them on all options available, whether that is college, trade school or serving in the military. The club is also focused on helping students obtain community service opportunities, which will help the students as they apply for scholarships as well as teach them the importance of community service.

“We realized there was an opportunity to provide students with a dual-purpose club opportunity that serves all the students of our county while preparing them for life after high school and providing community service opportunities that teach them how to give back to their community.” said Chad Norgard, president of Brandon ’86 Rotary Club.

Currently, Brandon ’86 Rotary Club is planning for 20-30 students to start off this year.

The ICTB leadership team has chosen Financial Literacy as its first-year project and is currently working on the details for a fundraising project that will provide local elementary schools with books to help replenish their media centers and help children that need assistance with raising their reading scores.

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay is being sponsored by Brandon ’86 Rotary Club. The chartering ceremony was held on August 8 at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center in Brandon. For more information on joining the Interact club or Brandon ’86 Rotary Club, email info@brandon86rotary.com or call 813-653-4822.