The economic fallout from the events of the last two years continues to hit some segments of the population harder than others, including nonprofits. This spring, the Westfield Insurance Foundation joined together with HUB International to donate $6,500 to Hope for Her to help families or businesses stabilize or recover from disasters as part of the Legacy of Caring program. Each year, Westfield’s independent insurance agents are invited to nominate a local nonprofit in their community to receive a donation from the program.

The Westfield Insurance Foundation, an independent private foundation endowed by Westfield, awards the donation as an extension of the fundamental role that insurance plays every day in stabilizing families, businesses and communities in times of uncertainty.

This year, the Legacy of Caring program donated $625,000 to nonprofits across the country focused on helping underemployed families overcome barriers in education, finance, housing and jobs as well as recover from disasters.

“Our team at HUB International is always seeking out opportunities to volunteer and support our community,” said Mike Devereux, vice president. “We are proud of and grateful for our collaboration with Westfield, which helps our agency make a more powerful impact on the communities where we live and work.”

“We are so grateful for the generous support of Hope for Her,” said Cheryl Hickman, executive director of Hope for Her. “The Legacy of Caring grant will have a direct impact on our mission to provide a safe place where women experiencing crisis or trauma find the strength, skills and support they need to rebuild their best lives and will help families and businesses realize short-term successes with long-lasting outcomes.”

“Together with our agency partners, Westfield continues to build on the strong commitment to caring that the founders of our company imagined,” said Ed Largent, Westfield president, CEO, board chair and Westfield Insurance Foundation chairman. “We believe in the power of community, and we take immense pride in our ability to make meaningful contributions to better communities across the country. It’s a great feeling to link arms with our agents and make an impact.”