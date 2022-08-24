Chef Dave West, the former owner of The Rolling Pin, has moved onto the next phase of his culinary journey in life; he is taking his culinary talents to the high seas.

“I graduated French Culinary Institute and I’ve been a chef for 20 years,” West said. “After retiring from The Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium in 2021, many friends, family and former customers urged me to continue with them in some sort of food edutainment. One of our culinary assistants at The Rolling Pin is a travel agent, Anna Maria Gentiles. She helped put the thoughts into an actionable first trip.”

Chef Dave West’s Culinary Cruise on the Celebrity Apex is a seven-night cruise that will take place from April 1-8, 2023. Guests will be aboard the Celebrity Apex, a Celebrity Edge® Series ship which will depart from Fort Lauderdale.

The ports of call are Fort Lauderdale, Nassau, At Sea, Puerto Costa Maya, Cozumel, George Town, Grand Cayman, At Sea and Fort Lauderdale.

Accommodations include an infinite veranda starting at $2,000 per person, depending on category and cabin location. Also included are a classic beverage package, crew gratuities, Wi-Fi, taxes and port fees.

Current promotions will be applied and discounts will be added at the time of booking. Early booking is encouraged to take advantage of the current lower rates. Ocean view category and single quotes are also available. A $250 per person, nonrefundable deposit is due to confirm booking.

While on the cruise, guests will experience various culinary delights.

“We have a number of activities planned so far for the April 2023 cruise,” West said. “A private group welcome cocktail party, hors d’oeuvres with the ship captain and culinary leaders, a guided tour of the ships food production system, two separate food sessions with agendas and a guided tour of the bridge.”

West hopes to create an amazing experience for all who attend the culinary cruise.

“There is a quote by Kellems Dominik that says, ‘It’s intellectual and emotional travel, the imagination is just endless. A curated group of very interesting people who are all like-minded around food.’ I think this sums up the experiences we hope to create.”

If you are interested in booking Chef Dave West’s Culinary Cruise, you can contact local travel agent Anna Maria Gentile of Cruise Planners at 914-325-9399 or via email at annamaria.gentile@cruiseplanners.com.