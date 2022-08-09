At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.

“From every interaction we have with our guests to doing our part by being good stewards with what we’ve been entrusted with, we want to serve our community to the best of our ability,” said marketing and community director Kelsi Spradlin.

One of the ways owner and operator Gabe Porrata and his team are good stewards is by participating in Shared Table, a Chick-fil-A program to help operators fight hunger in their local communities. In the program, team members package surplus food, THORN Ministries volunteers pick up food from the restaurant three times a week and then that organization incorporates the food into the meals they feed to those in need.

“They’re unbelievably generous and it’s been such a blessing,” said THORN Ministries founder Kristin Taylor.

The pounds of chicken donated is put to good use. Taylor and her team of volunteers incorporate the chicken into dishes such as chicken tacos or chicken parmesan, which they use to feed approximately 400 homeless people on Sundays throughout the Tampa area.

Supporting educators is also a focus of its philanthropic activities. The restaurant recently sponsored Teaching to Excellence breakfast, an annual event hosted by the Riverview Chamber of Commerce to welcome area teachers and recognize local educators who have been named teacher of the year.

The restaurant also partners with the Spurlino Family YMCA and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Chick-fil-A Riverview, which opened its doors in October 2020, treasures every opportunity to serve its community, staff and guests. It recognizes that customers value the speed, quality, accuracy and friendly service they’ve come to expect at Chick-fil-A restaurants.

One way it provides that service is by offering guests the opportunity order and pay ahead through the Chick-fil-A app.

Not a Chick-fil-A One member? It’s worth it. Members can receive points for qualifying purchases at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants by placing a mobile order, scanning their Chick-fil-A One QR code or by placing a personal web or catering order online. Also, points can be redeemed for free food.

“Our app puts our guests in charge of their order and creates a contactless, faster service experience,” said Spradlin.

Located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd., Chick-fil-A Riverview is open for dining in from Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m., and its drive-through is open from Monday to Friday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

For more information about Chick-fil-A Riverview, visit www.cfariverview.com or call 813-499-9933.