Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise free (10 a.m. tour only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.

Congratulations To Andy Tekampe With TNT Termite And Pest Control

Congratulations to Andy Tekampe of TNT Termite and Pest Control! He scored an A on his Florida Termite Exam and is now fully certified in pest control and termite control. Contact Tekampe with any pest or termite control questions at 813-468-8574. TNT Termite and Pest Control serves the Brandon and surrounding areas.

For more information on its services, visit its website at www.tnttermiteandpestcontrol.com.

Eggs Up Grill Features In 727 To 813 Celebration

Join Eggs Up Grill as it joins in The Identity Tampa Bay’s annual 727 to 813 celebration. The celebration is an annual series of events held in the Tampa Bay metro area with the goal of highlighting the unique communities. Eggs Up Grill has a special menu for the event featuring unique breakfast, brunch and lunch entrees such as strawberry cheesecake pancakes and smokehouse mac and cheese bowl.

The 727 to 813 celebration runs until Saturday, August 13.

Eggs Up Grill is located at 3920 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit eugriverview on all social media platforms.

New Partner At Valrico Law Group

Valrico Law Group is excited to welcome new partner Percy King to the practice. Valrico Law Group’s goal is to provide big firm experience with small firm personal attention. The practice’s focus areas are personal injuries, wills and estate planning, probate, family law, tax law, business law and insurance law.

Valrico Law Group is located at 3626 Erindale Dr. in Valrico. Additional information can be found on its website at www.valricolawgroup.com.

Back-to-School Specials At Bay Beauty Aesthetics

The end of the summer is almost here, and soon the holiday season will be here. Too much sun can damage your skin and induce wrinkles and deepen fine lines, but Botox may help rejuvenate the skin. Bay Beauty Aesthetics is offering a back-to-school special for Hillsborough County teachers, school administrators and other members of staff. They will receive an additional 10 percent off an already reduced price of $10 per unit for Botox.

Bay Beauty Aesthetics is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Additional Information can be found on its website at www.baybeautyaesthetics.com or by calling 813-404-4098.

Remodel Of Plant City Tractor Supply Company Now Complete

Tractor Supply Company has completed the remodel of the entire Plant City store, which it said will transform the shopping experience for customers. The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new Customer Service Hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need.

David Holland, manager of the store, said, “We are excited for customers to visit our new space that now features more products than ever before, including our new apparel department, expanded feed and food selection and broader tool assortment. We know that customers will love these upgrades as much as we do.”

The Plant City Tractor Supply is located at 1803 Jim Redman Pkwy. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

T&J Painting Is Hiring

T&J Painting is looking for a positive painter who wants to grow with a family-owned company. Wouldn’t it be nice to come and work for a company that actually appreciates you, thanks you for all your hard work and has benefits for you? If you are tired of not feeling appreciated, then maybe a change is what you need.

Call T&J Painting at 813-723-9124 to see how you can join its amazing team.