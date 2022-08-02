The Florida Strawberry Festival announced today that Kyle Robinson has become its new president-elect, effective immediately. He has replaced Paul Davis, who is retiring in April of 2023.

As president-elect, Robinson will work alongside Davis for the 2023 Festival season and directly oversee all of the festival’s day-to-day operations, budgets, marketing and staffing.

Davis will continue his role as president of the festival while working with the board of directors and associate directors and providing the full benefit of his expertise, leadership and guidance to ensure a smooth and successful transition through the end of his term.

“Kyle will be the 12th president/general manager in the festival’s 92nd-year history,” said Davis. “The board of directors and I are confident that Kyle is the right person for the job. He has worked security at our Festival for 25 years now and knows our event so well. I have worked with Kyle and know firsthand his work ethic and his compassion for those under his command.”

Robinson, a lifelong Plant City resident, served as a colonel within the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office before retiring. Throughout his 27-year career, he has had an outstanding record of service, working in the Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, Department of Patrol Services and Professional Standards Section.

“The festival has been a large part of my life; some of my fondest memories were made here. It’s an incredible opportunity to serve the festival and this great community,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President-Elect Kyle Robinson. “I am confident moving into this new position because the festival has an engaged, experienced and knowledgeable board of directors and associate directors to rely upon for guidance. The insight I’ve gained from my experience in working the festival with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has prepared me to offer festival guests with quality customer service interactions. Not too many people can say they have worked two dream jobs in their lifetime. I am blessed.”

“I love the festival and feel that Kyle will bring a great ‘teamwork’ perspective and lead this great organization well in the future,” continued Davis. “Kyle has a genuine love for people, is a good family man and will be a great fit for our team. We are honored to have him.”

The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place from March 2-12. For more information, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com or its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages (#BerryFest23).