Hillsborough County and Publix are teaming up to promote the county’s official emergency mass notification system, known as HCFL Alert. HCFL Alert is designed to keep you informed about local emergencies, everyday events and county news that are important to you.

Publix is currently displaying HCFL Alert posters at its more than 50 stores in Hillsborough County to remind residents to sign up for the notification system as we enter the height of hurricane season. HCFL Alert helps residents remain informed and receive timely emergency notifications through voice calls, text messages or emails.

HCFL Alert is the easiest way for Hillsborough County residents to stay connected and alert by receiving the latest emergency notification updates on hurricanes, severe weather, evacuation notices, public health and safety warnings, major road closures and major service interruptions, such as boil water notices.

In addition to emergency notifications, HCFL Alert provides information on county news, events, classes, programs and learning and grant opportunities.

When you sign up, you can choose which updates you would like to receive and how you would like to receive them. Whether through voice calls, text or email, the alerts will reach residents in real-time.

Residents will not receive information from the categories that they do not select.

Residents signing up for HCFL Alert can also find additional information on how to prepare, respond and recover from natural or man-made disasters in Hillsborough County on the county’s Stay Safe webpage: www.hcflgov.net/staysafe. From evacuation and flood zone maps to shelter registration for residents with special needs, seniors and those without transportation, the Stay Safe webpage has everything residents need to fully prepare for whatever a disaster brings.

Residents can also download the 2022 Hillsborough County Disaster Preparedness Guide in English and Spanish at www.hcflgov.net/disasterguide, which focuses on the four steps to disaster preparedness, including how to make plans for you, your family, your pet and your business. Residents are also encouraged to follow the county’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor @HillsboroughFL for additional county information during a storm.

Sign up today by visiting www.hcflgov.net/hcflalert and receive vital emergency information during this hurricane season, which continues through Wednesday, November 30.

For assistance with registering for HCFL Alert, call 813-272-6602.