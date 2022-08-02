The back-to-school season can be a special time for families. As our younger children move from one grade to the next, we certainly want to encourage them in their God-given purpose, inspire them to be successful and comfort them during the transition to their next school year.

A fantastic way to celebrate the upcoming new school year is by reading faith-based children’s books together. Encouraging and fun books that can be read as a family can often ease the worry of the new school year for both students as well as parents.

Sometimes, it can be a challenge to find books that include a back-to-school theme while also addressing topics important to Christian families. Check out some of these back-to-school books that your family may find helpful to encourage faith-filled conversations with kids.

“Be strong and Courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” — Joshua 1:9.

Have a blessed school year.



Different Like Me

By Xochitl Dixon

Different Like Me is a perfect back-to-school book for this time of year where students will often make new friends. The rhyming text is fun to read and reminds kids about the connections of friendships while the illustrations show students working together to solve a problem. The book starts and ends with Bible verses and also includes conversation starters for families.



It Will Be Okay

By Lysa TerKeurst

At back-to-school time, this book is perfect for Christian families facing a transition. The book tells a parable about a seed being planted and growing into a tree, all under the care of a faithful gardener. The seed also has the support of a caring friend. Of course, the seed doesn’t fully understand all the good that will come from being planted, just as we don’t always know the blessings that can come through change and difficult times.



Do Unto Otters

By Laurie Keller

Part of the back-to-school experience involves learning effective, loving ways to relate to others. Although this book doesn’t specifically mention the Bible, Christian families can use it to illustrate the love of God. It’s a fun-filled play on words similar to the Bible verse referred to as the Golden Rule: “Do to others as you would have them do to you.” — Luke 6:31. This is a meaningful story about kindness and love.



Hand to Hold

By J.J. Heller

An important part of successfully sending kids off to school (or teaching them at home) is creating a loving environment for them to be encouraged and successful while also assuring them of your unconditional love as a parent. Hand to Hold is a love song from parent to child and is a beautiful way to inspire young children at the beginning of a new school year.