Music Leadership Position Available

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon is looking for a skilled musician for a part-time salaried position that can assist in worship with responsibilities including organist, piano accompanist, chancel choir director, handbell director as well as being part of a collaborative worship and ministry team.

For more information, email flutin413@gmail.com. First Presbyterian is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon.

GriefShare Offered At Love First Christian Church

(In Person & Virtual) — Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, November 29 (13 weeks):

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. It may be hard for you to feel optimistic about the future right now. If you’ve lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, you’ve probably found there are not many people who understand the deep hurt you feel. This can be a confusing time when you feel isolated and have many questions about things you’ve never faced before.

To register, visit https://lfcc.tv/register.

St. Stephen Catholic Church Hosts XLT Praise And Worship

XLT Praise and Worship is taking place on the second Friday of every month from 7-8 p.m. in the St. Stephen Chapel at 10118 St. Stephen Cir. in Riverview. XLT stands for ‘Exalt’ and is designed for participants to spend time in the presence of the Lord. There is time of silent reflection, community prayer and contemporary Christian music.

XLT Praise and Worship is open to all ages, and there is no fee to attend. Reservations are not required; although, if you would like to bring a group, please contact the church. The events will take place on the following Fridays: August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9, all from 7-8 p.m.

Old-Time Piano World Champion Performing In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave., welcomes Bobby van Deusen for a fun-filled piano concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 19. Van Deusen, a pianist from the Pensacola area, won the 2019 senior division championship of an annual piano competition, the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest.

On Memorial Day of 2022, Van Deusen successfully defended his crown by winning it again. He is a classically trained pianist who has been playing professionally for 46 years, plays many styles and has elicited rave reviews. You don’t want to miss this great pianist in concert.

For more information, visit www.sccumc.com or call 813-634-2539.

BBQ Fundraiser To Help The FYRE Foundation

The Family and Youth Resources & Education Foundation (FYRE) is a new local nonprofit organization in Riverview with a mission to develop servant leaders and to fortify families and youth in the community with training, resources and education.

Come show your support at its barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Redeemer Church, located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. A prepurchased ticket online gets you a choice of pulled port or chicken leg quarter, potato salad, green beans, desert and a drink.

To buy your tickets or learn more about this nonprofit, visit www.fyrefoundation.org.