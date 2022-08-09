Love First Christian Center in Riverview has released the new schedule of Life University fall classes.

GriefShare, a 13-week program, offered both in person and virtually will take place from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, November 29. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. It may be hard to feel optimistic about the future right now. Whether it is loss of a spouse, child, family member or friend, it may be hard to find many people who understand the deep hurt you feel.

A recent attendee said, “Going to GriefShare feels like having warm arms wrapped around you when you’re shivering.”

The Art of Parenting is an eight-week virtual course, from Monday, September 12 through Monday, October 31. Art of Parenting is a Small-Group Series that will guide parents on their journey to make their faith a core aspect to their parenting. You will learn intentional, biblical instruction and Christ-centered plans that “aim children’s hearts toward God.” Parents will gain fresh insights on parenting children of different ages and plan unique ways to enhance each child’s personality and gifting.

Also virtual is the 13-week Single & Parenting class from Tuesday, September 13 through Tuesday, December 6. Other people don’t truly understand how tough it is to be a single parent day after day. Sometimes you want to give up, and that’s a normal reaction since you’re doing the job of two people. You should be tired. This group addresses how to deal with your deep-down worries and your day-to-day struggles.

How to Understand God’s Word is a 10-week virtual class offered from Thursday, September 8 through Thursday, November 10. There are certain teachings of the Bible that every Christian must know. Knowing the basic teachings of the Bible is important because what we believe affects how we live. Whether you’re a relatively new believer in Jesus or a mature Christian looking for a better understanding of the basics of the faith, Christian Beliefs is for you. You will learn about the Bible, the characteristics of God, what it means that we are created in the image of God, what God has done for us in Christ, the purpose of the church and much more.

To register for any of these classes, visit http://lfcc.tv/register. Service information and other events can also be found on the website at https://lfcc.tv/.