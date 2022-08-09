By Makenzie Atkins

Ready to lose weight and actually maintain it? Oftentimes, it can be hard to maintain a fad diet and keep off the weight you have lost. That’s why New Vitality Centers, a young company in Brandon, wants to help you feel comfortable in your own body and change your life with its eight-week program.

Reaching and staying at your goal weight is very important for living a healthy life. Maintaining a healthy weight prevents cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, joint issues, poor circulation and much more.

Instead of indulging in a quick overnight weight loss fad, New Vitality’s Clean Start Weight Loss program works with you for eight weeks to help you succeed with an easily maintainable lifestyle change. The Clean Start program is a mix of the keto diet and intermittent fasting that evolves into a sort of Mediterranean diet. Though a keto diet consists of mainly eating meat and cheese, you do get carbs when partaking in the Clean Start program, just in a healthy way. By including intermittent fasting, you encourage your body to use the fat as energy instead of storing it or using it for muscle.

“We both feel so much better and have a lot more energy. This is a program, but I don’t like calling it a program because it is a way of life for us. We love the way we look and the clothes we can wear again. Most importantly, we are much healthier,” client Trula Reynolds said about the experience she and her husband, George, have had.

Depending on how much weight you need to lose, the eight-week program can be repeated a couple of times to reach your goal. The program includes coaching, initial blood work, appetite suppressants to help with the lifestyle transition, lipotropic injections to help maintain energy and burn fat, a guidebook, keto strips to test whether your body is in a state of ketosis and weekly InBody weigh-in.

For more information on this and other antiaging services and products offered by New Vitality Centers, or to schedule a consultation, please contact New Vitality at 813-436-0708 or https://newvitalitycenters.com/.