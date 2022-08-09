Edited by Jenny Bennett

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner

Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.

Captain Dave, owner of the business, said, “Every tour is unique, from the music selection to the narration. We always put the customer first and tailor each tour experience to the people we have on board.”

For a limited time, Latitudes Tours has a summer special in which kids under 12 cruise free (10 a.m. tour only) with a paying adult. Call 813-641-1311 to reserve your spot.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information on tours, visit its website at www.latitudestours.com.

Iron Rock Insurance Is Expanding And Relocating Its Business

On Monday, August 15, Iron Rock Insurance will be relocating to 400 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach and doubling its office space. In addition to the move, its staff has grown from a two-man shop to an agency with five agents and three customer services representatives. Iron Rock Insurance remains committed to excellence and offers a wide variety of personal line insurance, including homeowners insurance, auto insurance, pet insurance and more.

Call Iron Rock Insurance at 813-213-9600 or visit its website at www.ironrockins.com for more information.

Joanna Springstead With Edward Jones Opens New FishHawk Office

Joanna Springstead, CFP® of the financial services firm Edward Jones has moved to a new location at 13459 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Springstead, who joined Edward Jones in 2018, said, “I am thrilled about our new location and am eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals.”

She will be hosting an open house in September where guests will have an opportunity to tour the new office.

For additional information on services provided by Edward Jones, visit its website at www.edwardjones.com or call the office at 813-657-2078.

Tax Happens Named Gold Winner In Best Of The Best Awards

Tax Happens in Riverview was recently named a gold winner in the 2022 Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards. As a unique boutique-style firm, Tax Happens provides small businesses and individuals with personalized, hands-on tax and accounting services to meet each client’s needs. Flexible meeting options are offered, including virtual, so all work can be completed virtually using Tax Happen’s secure portal.

Tax Happens is located at 10018 Park Place Ave. in Riverview. For more information, call 813-603-2073 or visit https://taxhappens.com/.

Rae’s Accounting Going Virtual

Robin Huntley has closed her Apollo Beach office and taken her business in the virtual direction. The new app and secure portal are now available and allows messaging, document uploading, tasks and more. Huntley will also offer virtual meetings with her clients.

Contact Robin at robin@raesaccounting.com or call 813-540-1040. For more information, visit www.raesaccounting.com.

Image360 Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary And Opens New Location

Image360 celebrated its five-year anniversary by opening a new location. Image360 Tampa Ybor City is a full signage and graphics provider whose comprehensive consultation process and dedicated team of graphic designers ensure you will get the results you want with a unified design language that only a comprehensive graphics partner can supply.

Image360 Tampa Ybor City is located at 1902 N. 43 St., Ste. D in Tampa. For more information, visit www.image360yborcity.com or call 813-800-SIGN.

Tampa Bay Realtor Launches The Sigler Group To Make Real Estate A Real Pleasure

Specializing in waterfront homes on the Alafia River and beyond, The Sigler Group strives to exceed expectations by providing homebuyers and sellers with professional, responsive and attentive real estate services to take care of every detail and ensure all decisions are in the best interest of its clients. Born and raised in Tampa Bay, Becky Sigler brings her native knowledge, industry expertise and a personal touch to ensure that The Sigler Group makes the real estate experience a seamless and satisfying one.

To learn more about The Sigler Group, visit its website at www.thesiglergroup.com or call 813-765-6667.

Eggs Up Grill Features In 727 To 813 Celebration

Join Eggs Up Grill as it joins in The Identity Tampa Bay’s annual 727 to 813 celebration. The celebration is an annual series of events held in the Tampa Bay metro area with the goal of highlighting the unique communities. Eggs Up Grill has a special menu for the event featuring unique breakfast, brunch and lunch entrees such as strawberry cheesecake pancakes and smokehouse mac and cheese bowl.

The 727 to 813 celebration runs until Saturday, August 13.

Eggs Up Grill is located at 3920 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit eugriverview on all social media platforms.

T&J Painting Is Hiring

T&J Painting is looking for a positive painter who wants to grow with a family-owned company. Wouldn’t it be nice to come and work for a company that actually appreciates you, thanks you for all your hard work and has benefits for you? If you are tired of not feeling appreciated, then maybe a change is what you need.

Call T&J Painting at 813-723-9124 to see how you can join its amazing team.

New Martial Arts School Opens In Valrico

Freedom Martial Arts has just opened at 3212 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 102 in Valrico. Not only does it teach important self-defense skills such as how to handle stranger danger, but its curriculum also focuses on discipline, respect, self-esteem, honesty, belief and communication.

It is part of the American Taekwondo Association, a worldwide organization that adheres to strict guidelines for its instructors. All instructors must pass background checks and be certified in first aid/CPR.

For more information, visit its website at www.freedom-ma.com or call 813-777-0887.

Eats At The Cottage Opens At Old Ruth’s Cafe Location

Hunter Giambra opened Hunter’s Brunch Shack in March to much applause, and it didn’t take him long to realize that he wanted a dinner location as well. When Ruth’s Cafe became available, he approached it with a deal to open Eats At The Cottage at the location and keep many of the staff that patrons know and love. It will serve dinner on weekdays and breakfast, lunch and dinner on the weekends.

Eats At The Cottage is located at 7409 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. For more information, visit https://eatsatthecottage.com/ or Facebook @eatsatthecottage.

Brandon-based App Offers Money-Saving Deals

A Brandon-based company is looking to take your local shopping experience to the next level. FlashDash Deals offers the Greater Tampa Bay community hundreds of money-saving deals that have never been easier to redeem through its free mobile app. FlashDash launched in March 2022, serving the Tampa area.

Download the FlashDash Deals in your Google or Apple app store. For more information, visit www.flashdashdeals.com or email flashdash@flashdashdeals.com.