By Ariana Pedraza

The Newsome Wolfpack Band and Color Guard welcomes new band director Dr. Joshua Cutting to their program. From Cleveland, Dr. Cutting has experience in teaching both band and chorus at the high school level as well as two years directing at a graduate school. He went to school locally at University of Central Florida and lived in Orlando for two years.

“I have done my research and am very excited to be part of what seems like a great program,” said Dr. Cutting. He looks forward to getting familiar with Newsome’s culture and the opportunity to explore music in both the concert and marching bands.

The band has previously been to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and just last season qualified for the Florida Marching Band Coalition Finals.

A percussionist and pianist, Dr. Cutting is focused on instilling a ‘performance-first’ philosophy in the program, maintaining high standards in each performance for the sake of the performance quality, not the trophy or the title.

Dr. Cutting is an avid music lover specifically in the genres of jazz and 70s and 60s classic rock. He enjoys musicals, including Sweeney Todd and Hamilton, and listens to band ensemble music in his car. His favorite color is purple, and as a Browns fan his favorite sport is football.

Previous band director Kevin Sayers stepped down from his temporary role as band director but will stay with the program as a member of the program’s percussion staff.

“Dr. Cutting brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the Newsome band program. The staff and students are excited to grow under his direction,” said the band’s visual director, Tonya O’Malley.

Please welcome Dr. Cutting into our community. He will begin working with the band at their three-week summer band camp.

The band will be playing their marching show, Chakras, at Newsome football games and competitions throughout the year. To stay up to date on the band’s events and performances, follow on Instagram @newsomewolfpackband, Snapchat and Twitter @nhswolfpackband or visit www.newsomeband.com.