By Nick Edwards

Each year, thousands of marching band performers from across the country audition for the chance to take part in what is known as Drum Corps International (DCI). Beginning in late May, performers fly out to their spring training, where they learn their approximately 12-minute show. From there, they travel the country by bus, performing at various competition venues across the country, sometimes even a new venue each night. Performers who participate in the annual DCI tour are considered among the very finest in the activity and receive some of the best training available.

Friends and family across the country follow them meticulously, watching virtually as well as attending live performances. Following each competition night, scores are updated and rankings shift, all gearing up to the DCI Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This year, an astounding six former students of Newsome High School went through the rigorous audition process and were selected to represent six different groups across the country. A consistently high-ranking program, Newsome is known for such accomplishments as being an FMBC state finalist group as well as its participation in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade back in 2016. Under the band direction of Michael Miller and Mitchell Reed, these students were thoroughly trained for their experiences at the DCI level.

This year also marks the first full season of DCI since 2020. Last year, performers were able to participate in a shortened season, but this year marchers are able to get the full experience.

Allison Evans, Florida Federation of Colorguards Circuit state champion and former Newsome Color Guard member, said, “I have always been in awe of DCI groups and wanted to be a part of one and perform at that high level. I love being able to share our show with so many different audiences.”

To learn more about DCI and follow future events, visit www.dci.org.