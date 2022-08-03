Buying a wedding dress is at the top of the list of important days in a woman’s life. At Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique, guests are treated like royalty with private appointments, a dedicated bridal consultant and a champagne toast when the bride says yes to the perfect dress.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique owners Alison and Peter Farnan are a true testament to the institution of marriage, as the couple is celebrating 35 years of marriage and looking to help other couples plan their important day.

“Our mission from the start is to create an exceptional experience for brides as they look for that perfect dress for their wedding day,” said Peter, noting the company tag line: ‘The Experience Brides & Grooms Deserve.’

Selections are available from mainstream designers like Justin Alexander, as well as its own label, The London Collection. The Amelia Page Collection, named after the Farnans’ first grandchild, is due in August. Dresses range in price from $1,200-$2,500.

“We are appointment only and that is so that each bride and her party can have a private appointment,” said Alison. She added that there are two large bridal suites, and that the bride is offered a bridal walk experience to music of her choice.

“We celebrate that ‘She said yes’ moment with a toast to complete the experience,” said Peter.

While the spotlight is on the bride, Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique recently teamed up with Jim’s Formal Wear, the largest provider of men’s formal wear in the country, to offer its suits, tuxedos and accessories for rental or purchase.

“There are so many exciting developments happening at our boutique, but the most exciting experience for us is always hearing a bride say yes to her perfect dress,” commented Peter.

When asked about making a marriage last, after 35 years together, Peter and Alison agreed that honesty and communication are necessities. “Be prepared to compromise and support each other to achieve not only your joint ambitions but also your individual dreams,” advised Peter.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is located in Winthrop Town Centre at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview. Appointments are required. It is open on Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-5 p.m. The shop is closed on Tuesday. Call 813-381-4110 or visit www.satinandlaceboutique.com to set an appointment or find out more.