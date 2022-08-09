St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is included among the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by FORTUNE/Merative™ (formerly FORTUNE/IBM Watson Health). The Riverview hospital made the list as part of the group of five St. Joseph’s Hospitals.

This is the fifth consecutive year that St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned the honor and the sixth time overall. The four other hospitals included in the recognition with St. Joseph’s Hospital-South are St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital — all in Tampa — and St. Joseph’s Hospital-North in Lutz.

Merative identifies the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 2,650 short-term, acute care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. Merative established the list to help identify best practices that may help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

“This is a significant accomplishment when considering all the challenges health care facilities have faced in the last several years with the COVID pandemic,” said Phil Minden, president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. “I feel our team has responded swiftly and effectively to meet the everyday health care needs of residents in southern Hillsborough and northern Manatee counties while simultaneously treating and caring for COVID patients.”

“Our clinical, medical and support teams have provided effective, quality and safe health care services since we opened in 2015, and our strong record of consecutive years on this prestigious list is representative of this,” Minden said.

The hospitals included in the FORTUNE/Merative 100 Top Hospitals had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators compared to similar hospitals, according to Merative. These include survival rates, patient complications, health care associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospitalwide readmission rates, length of stay, emergency department analysis, inpatient expenses and patient ratings.

This year’s ranking of top hospitals again included a hospital’s measure of community health contributions developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In addition, Fortune/Merative listed BayCare, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s parent, among the top 20 percent of large health systems in the country. This is the fourth year in a row BayCare has been recognized with this honor.

For more information on the FORTUNE/Merative 100 Top Hospitals, visit www.100tophospitals.com.